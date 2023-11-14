F1 Penalty points: Drivers and their penalty points after the 2023 Las Vegas GP

F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for their transgressions during a race weekend. These could be anything ranging from causing an incident to dangerously blocking another competitor or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane or a plethora of other things.

Each of these transgressions, based on their severity, has different F1 penalty points attached to them. Once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 12-month period, he faces a one-race suspension. The penalty points will continue to be on the driver's quota for 12 months before they expire.

On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points after the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

F1 Penalty points after the 2023 Las Vegas GP

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 4

Lewis Hamilton has four penalty points to his name, with all of them accumulated this season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024).

#2 George Russell

Penalty Points: 2

George Russell has collected two penalty points for driving in an unsafe manner in Monaco.

Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).

#3 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 0

Max Verstappen has no penalty points to his name.

#4 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 5

Sergio Perez has accumulated five penalty points. He picked up three of them in Suzuka.

Two points: Not following safety car procedure (Expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (Expires on September 24, 2024).

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (Expires on September 17, 2024).

#5 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Charles Leclerc has kept a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#6 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Carlos Sainz received two penalty points during the red-flag restart collision with Fernando Alonso in Australia this season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on April 2, 2024).

#7 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 0

Lando Norris has had a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#8 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Oscar Piastri had a collision with Esteban Ocon in Austin but got away without a penalty.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points:

Fernando Alonso has no penalty points to his name.

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 2

Lance Stroll has accumulated two F1 penalty points thus far.

Two points: Causing a collision at the British GP (Expires on July 9, 2024).

#11 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 0

Esteban Ocon does not have any penalty points to his name in the last 12 months.

#12 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Pierre Gasly has got a completely clean slate.

#13 Nyck de Vries

Penalty Points:2

Nyck de Vries picked up his first penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on July 2, 2024).

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 3

Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024).

One point: This was awarded for forcing Zhou Guanyu off track during the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix (Expires June 4, 2024).

#15 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 6

Logan Sargeant has six penalty points.

Two points: Expire 3rd September 2024. These were awarded for causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.

Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 British GP.

Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP.

#16 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 0

Alex Albon has no F1 penalty point to his name.

#17 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 0

Kevin Magnussen has a clean slate in terms of F1 penalty points.

#18 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 3

Nico Hulkenberg has two penalty points against his name for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant in Monaco.

Two points. Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024).

#19 Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 2

Valtteri Bottas has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix (Expires on 30th October 2024).

#20 Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 2

Guanyu Zhou has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix (Expires on 23rd July 2024).