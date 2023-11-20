Formula 1

F1 Penalty points: Drivers penalty points after 2023 Las Vegas GP

By Charanjot Singh Kohli
Modified Nov 20, 2023 17:26 IST
F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing
Ferrari at the F1 Las Vegas Auto Racing

F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for their transgressions during a race weekend. These could be anything ranging from causing an incident to dangerously blocking another competitor or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane or a plethora of other things.

Each of these transgressions, based on their severity, has different F1 penalty points attached to them. Once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 12-month period, he faces a one-race suspension. The penalty points will continue to be on the driver's quota for 12 months before they expire.

On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points after the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

F1 Penalty points after the 2023 Las Vegas GP

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 4

Lewis Hamilton has four penalty points to his name, with all of them accumulated this season.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).
  • Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024).

#2 George Russell

Penalty Points: 2

George Russell has collected two penalty points for driving in an unsafe manner in Monaco.

  • Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).

#3 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 0

Max Verstappen has no penalty points to his name.

#4 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 5

Sergio Perez has accumulated five penalty points, having picked up three of them in Suzuka.

  • Two points: Not following safety car procedure (Expires on September 24, 2024).
  • Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (Expires on September 24, 2024).
  • One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (Expires on September 17, 2024).

#5 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Charles Leclerc has kept a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#6 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Carlos Sainz received two penalty points during the red-flag restart collision with Fernando Alonso in Australia this season.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on April 2, 2024).

#7 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 0

Lando Norris has had a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#8 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Oscar Piastri had a collision with Esteban Ocon in Austin but got away without a penalty.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points:

Fernando Alonso has no penalty points to his name.

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 2

Lance Stroll has accumulated two F1 penalty points thus far.

  • Two points: Causing a collision at the British GP (Expires on July 9, 2024).

#11 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 0

Esteban Ocon does not have any penalty points to his name in the last 12 months.

#12 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Pierre Gasly has got a completely clean slate.

#13 Nyck de Vries

Penalty Points:2

Nyck de Vries picked up his first penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

  • Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on July 2, 2024).

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 3

Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024).
  • One point: This was awarded for forcing Zhou Guanyu off track during the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix (Expires June 4, 2024).

#15 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 6

Logan Sargeant has six penalty points.

  • Two points: Expire on September 3, 2024. These were awarded for causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.
  • Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 British GP.
  • Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP.

#16 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 0

Alex Albon has no F1 penalty point to his name.

#17 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 0

Kevin Magnussen has a clean slate in terms of F1 penalty points.

#18 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 3

Nico Hulkenberg has two penalty points against his name for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant in Monaco.

  • Two points. Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024).

#19 Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 2

Valtteri Bottas has two F1 penalty points to his name.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix (Expires on October 30, 2024).

#20 Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 2

Guanyu Zhou has two F1 penalty points to his name.

  • Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix (Expires on July 23, 2024).

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...