F1 Penalty points: Drivers penalty points before 2024 Imola GP

F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for transgressions during a race weekend. They could range from causing an incident to dangerously blocking another competitor, driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane, or a plethora of other things. The last race weekend in Miami saw quite a few of these.

It all began with Kevin Magnussen's adventure-filled sprint, so much so that the driver was even called to the stewards for potentially unsportsmanlike behavior. That was followed by Carlos Sainz getting the penalty as well for the incident with Oscar Piastri.

Coming back to the penalty points, once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in 12 months, he faces a one-race suspension. The penalty points will continue to be on the driver's quota for 12 months before they expire.

On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points before the 2024 F1 Imola GP.

F1 Penalty points before the 2024 F1 Imola GP

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 4

Lewis Hamilton has four penalty points to his name, all of which were accumulated last season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024).

#2 George Russell

Penalty Points: 4

George Russell has collected four penalty points, two of which were for driving in an unsafe manner in Monaco last year.

Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).

Two points: For causing a collision with Max Verstappen at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on November 19, 2024).

#3 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 2

Max Verstappen has two penalty points to his name, having picked them up in Las Vegas last year.

Two points: Forcing Charles Leclerc off track during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on November 19, 2024).

#4 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 8

Sergio Perez has accumulated eight penalty points, the most on the grid at the moment.

Two points: Overtaking Fernando Alonso under safety car conditions (Expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (Expires on September 24, 2024).

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (Expires on September 17, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Expires November 26, 2024).

One point: Unsafe release in the pit lane during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (Expires 9th March 2025)

#5 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Charles Leclerc has kept a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#6 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 1

Carlos Sainz has one penalty point to his name for the contact he made while racing Oscar Piastri.

One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2024 F1 Miami GP (Expires on May 5, 2025).

#7 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 0

Lando Norris too has maintained a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#8 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Oscar Piastri had a collision with Esteban Ocon in Austin but escaped a penalty and has a clean slate for now.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 6

Fernando Alonso has six penalty points to his name owing to potentially dangerous driving in this year's Australian GP and three added for pushing Carlos Sainz off the track in the F1 Chinese GP sprint.

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track in the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (Expires April 20, 2025)

Three points: Potentially dangerous driving against George Russell at the Australian GP (Expires on March 25, 2025)

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 7

Lance Stroll has accumulated seven F1 penalty points in the past 12 months with two being added for causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo in China.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (Expires on April 21, 2025).

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the British GP (Expires on July 9, 2024).

Three points: These were issued for overtaking under yellow flag conditions at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on November 17, 2024)

#11 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 0

Esteban Ocon does not have any penalty points to his name at the moment.

#12 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Pierre Gasly does not have any penalty points to his name at the moment.

#13 Daniel Ricciardo

Penalty Points: 0

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 penalty points too are nil at the moment.

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 3

Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name, all of which expire in the second half of this year.

Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024).

One point: Forcing Zhou Guanyu off track during the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix (Expires on June 4, 2024).

#15 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 8

Logan Sargeant now has eight F1 penalty points for four different violations. The latest was overtaking Nico Hulkenberg during the safety car period.

Two Points: Overtaking under safety car in the 2024 Chinese GP(Expires on April 21, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 British GP (Expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP (Expires on October 28, 2024).

#16 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 0

Alex Albon does not have any F1 penalty points to his name at the moment.

#17 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 10

Kevin Magnussen now has 10 F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: These were awarded for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix (Expires May 5, 2025)

Three points: These were awarded for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint as additional ‘aggravating circumstances’, following multiple time penalties (Expires May 4, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2024 F1 Chinese GP (Expires April 22, 2025)

Three points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (Expires March 9, 2025)

#18 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 2

Nico Hulkenberg has two F1 penalty points to his name for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant in Monaco last year.

Two points: Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024).

#19 Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 2

Valtteri Bottas has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix (Expires on October 30, 2024).

#20 Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 2

Guanyu Zhou also has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix (Expires on July 23, 2024).