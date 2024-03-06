F1 Penalty points: Drivers penalty points before 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for their transgressions during a race weekend. These could be anything ranging from causing an incident to dangerously blocking another competitor or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane or a plethora of other things.

Each of these transgressions, based on their severity, have different F1 penalty points attached to them. Once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in 12 months, he faces a one-race suspension. The penalty points will continue to be on the driver's quota for 12 months before they expire.

On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points ahead of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

F1 Penalty points after the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 4

Lewis Hamilton has four penalty points to his name, all of which were accumulated last season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024).

#2 George Russell

Penalty Points: 4

George Russell collected four penalty points, two of which were for driving in an unsafe manner in Monaco last year.

Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).

Two points: For causing a collision with Max Verstappen at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on November 19, 2024).

#3 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 2

Max Verstappen has two penalty points to his name.

Two points: Forcing Charles Leclerc off track during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on November 19, 2024).

#4 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 7

Sergio Perez has accumulated seven penalty points, having picked up three of them in Suzuka.

Two points: Overtaking Fernando Alonso under safety car conditions (Expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (Expires on September 24, 2024).

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (Expires on September 17, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Expires November 26, 2024).

#5 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Charles Leclerc has kept a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#6 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Carlos Sainz received two penalty points for a red-flag restart collision with Fernando Alonso in Australia last season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on April 2, 2024).

#7 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 0

Lando Norris has maintained a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#8 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Oscar Piastri had a collision with Esteban Ocon in Austin but got away without a penalty and has a clean slate for now.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 0

Fernando Alonso has no penalty points to his name.

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Lance Stroll has accumulated five F1 penalty points in the past 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the British GP (Expires on July 9, 2024).

Three points: These were issued for overtaking under yellow flag conditions at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on November 17, 2024)

#11 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 0

Esteban Ocon does not have any penalty points to his name at the moment.

#12 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Pierre Gasly has got a completely clean slate as well.

#13 Nyck de Vries

Penalty Points:2

Nyck de Vries picked up two penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on July 2, 2024).

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 3

Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name, all of which expire in the second half of this year.

Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024).

One point: Forcing Zhou Guanyu off track during the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix (Expires on June 4, 2024).

#15 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 6

Logan Sargeant has six penalty points from three different violations.

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 British GP (Expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP (Expires on September 24, 2024).

#16 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 0

Alex Albon has no F1 penalty points to his name.

#17 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 0

Kevin Magnussen has a clean slate as well.

#18 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 2

Nico Hulkenberg has two penalty points against his name for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant in Monaco.

Two points: Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024).

#19 Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 2

Valtteri Bottas has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix (Expires on October 30, 2024).

#20 Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 2

Guanyu Zhou also has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix (Expires on July 23, 2024).