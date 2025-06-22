F1 Penalty Points: Drivers' penalty points before the 2025 Austrian GP

The Austrian GP is another race weekend where Max Verstappen's F1 penalty points are going to be the talk of the town. The driver comes into the weekend with 11 points to his name. He has accumulated it over the last 12 months. If the driver ends up picking up one more point this race weekend, he gets a one-race ban.

If he does, however, make his way through the race weekend unscathed, 2 points on his license would expire, taking his tally to nine and making it a bit safer. With that being said, as George Russell claimed during the F1 Canadian GP, the system is in place to prevent drivers from being rash.

As we head into the F1 Austrian GP, how do the drivers stack up in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty points before the 2025 Austrian GP

#1. Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Lando Norris has three F1 penalty points to his name.

Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)

#2. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 4

McLaren's Oscar Piastri picked up two F1 penalty points at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto, taking his total to four.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)

#3. Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Ferrari's Leclerc has managed to maintain a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#4. Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

Leclerc's new Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, has also maintained a clean slate over the previous 12 months.

#5. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 11

Max Verstappen is now just one point away from a race ban. The driver's collision with George Russell added three more to his tally.

Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

#6. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 2

Tsunoda picked a 10-place grid penalty for the F1 Canadian GP for overtaking under red flag conditions. Unfortunately, he was also handed a couple of penalty points for the same incident.

Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)

#7. George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

Mercedes driver Russell has one penalty point to his name. He was lucky not to get more for his violations in Monaco.

One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#8. Kimi Antonelli

Penalty Points: 0

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate for now.

#9. Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 2

Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso now has just two F1 penalty points next to his name as the other three expired before the race.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

#10. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 6

Stroll has now accumulated six F1 penalty points over the past 12 months, with the latest coming at his home race.

Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

One point: Impeding during qualifying at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#11. Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Gasly doesn't have any F1 penalty points for now.

#12. Franco Colapinto

Penalty Points: 2

Franco Colapinto has two penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on Oct 27, 2025)

#13. Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 0

Ocon now has a clean slate heading into the next race.

#14. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 4

Bearman has four penalty points to his name going into the next race.

Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).

#15. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 6

Lawson now has six penalty points to his name.

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#16. Isack Hadjar

Penalty Points: 0

Hadjar has a clean slate for now.

#17. Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

#18. Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 2

Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#19. Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)

#20. Gabriel Bortoleto

Penalty Points: 0

Bortoleto has a clean slate at the moment.

