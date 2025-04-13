F1 Penalty Points: Drivers' penalty points after the 2025 Bahrain GP

The F1 penalty points system was first introduced to keep the driving standards in the sport above a threshold. As a part of it, a driver that makes on-track transgressions gets penalty points. These transgressions vary from dangerous driving, causing a collision, speeding through pitlane, etc.
If the drivers accrued 12 penalty points within a 12-month period, they would face a race ban. Since the introduction of the penalty points system in 2014, only one driver has faced a race ban.
Danish driver Kevin Magnussen was the first driver to get banned in 2024 after he accumulated 12 points within a year and had to sit out of a race. As the 2025 F1 grid moves on from the race in Bahrain, where does each driver stand in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.
F1 Penalty points after the Bahrain GP
#1 Lando Norris
Penalty Points: 3
Lando Norris now has three F1 penalty points to his name.
- Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)
#2 Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 4
McLaren's Oscar Piastri picked up two F1 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto, taking his total to four.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#3 Charles Leclerc
Penalty Points: 0
Ferrari's Leclerc has managed to maintain a clean slate over the last 12 months.
#4 Lewis Hamilton
Penalty Points: 0
Leclerc's new Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, has also maintained a clean slate over the previous 12 months.
#5 Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 8
Max Verstappen has eight penalty points now, with the reigning world champion accruing two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri at last season's Abu Dhabi GP.
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
#6 Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 5
Lawson now has 5 penalty points after an action-packed F1 Bahrain GP.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2025)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2025)
#7 George Russell
Penalty Points: 1
Mercedes driver Russell has one penalty point to his name.
- One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#8 Kimi Antonelli
Penalty Points: 0
Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate for now.
#9 Fernando Alonso
Penalty Points: 5
Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso has five F1 penalty points next to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)
- Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)
#10 Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 4
Stroll has accumulated four F1 penalty points over the past 12 months.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)
#11 Pierre Gasly
Penalty Points: 0
Gasly doesn't have any F1 penalty points yet.
#12 Jack Doohan
Penalty Points: 4
Jack Doohan was on the naughty step a number of times during the Chinese GP. The driver accrued 4 F1 penalty points during the race weekend.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto at the Chinese GP Sprint (expires on March 22, 2026)
- Two points: Pushing Isack Hadjar off the track at the Chinese GP (expires on March 23, 2026)
#13 Esteban Ocon
Penalty Points: 3
Ocon has gotten three F1 penalty points in the last 12 months.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)
- One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025)
#14 Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 2
Bearman has two penalty points to his name going into the fifth race of the season.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
#15 Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 0
Tsunoda has a clean slate going into the his second race with Red Bull.
#16 Isack Hadjar
Penalty Points: 0
Hadjar has a clean slate for now.
#17 Carlos Sainz
Penalty Points: 3
Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz now has three F1 penalty points ahead of the 2025 Bahrain GP.
- One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 F1 Miami GP (expires on May 5, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2025)
#18 Alex Albon
Penalty Points: 2
Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#19 Nico Hulkenberg
Penalty Points: 4
Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)
#20 Gabriel Bortoleto
Penalty Points: 0
Bortoleto has a clean slate at the moment.