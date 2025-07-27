F1 Penalty Points: Drivers' penalty points after the 2025 Belgian GP

The F1 penalty points system is getting threateningly close to picking up another scalp as more drivers are getting close to the 12-point threshold. The system was introduced in 2014, at the start of the turbo hybrid era.
As a part of the system, the drivers who committed on-track transgressions were penalized and given penalty points. The severity of these penalty points varied depending on the transgression.
If any driver reached the 12-point threshold, he was banned for a race. As the eventful F1 Belgian GP race weekend comes to an end, where does every driver stand? Let's take a look.
F1 Penalty points after the 2025 Belgian GP
#1. Lando Norris
Penalty Points: 3
Lando Norris has 3 F1 penalty points to his name that will expire in December.
- Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)
#2. Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 4
Oscar Piastri almost copped a few in the F1 Austrian GP when he locked up his tires into his teammate. Fortunately for him, he has four penalty points for now.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#3. Charles Leclerc
Penalty Points: 0
Ferrari's lead driver continues to keep a clean slate when it comes to picking up any penalty points.
#4. Lewis Hamilton
Penalty Points: 0
The 7x F1 champion might not have had the best run this year in terms of performance, but he continues to keep a clean slate in terms of penalty points.
#5. Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 9
Max Verstappen had a clean weekend at Spa. The 9 F1 penalty points on his license would still be a concern.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)
#6. Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 5
Yuki picked up a penalty for causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the British GP and is now at 5 F1 penalty points.
- One point: Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the 2025 F1 British GP (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)
- Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)
#7. George Russell
Penalty Points: 1
George Russell has one F1 penalty point to his name.
- One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#8. Kimi Antonelli
Penalty Points: 2
Kimi Antonelli notched up his first F1 penalty points of his career with his clash with Max Verstappen.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli in the 2026 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)
#9. Fernando Alonso
Penalty Points: 0
Fernando Alonso also lost his two F1 penalty points this weekend and now has a clean slate this season.
#10. Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 6
Lance Stroll is currently at 6 F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- One point: Impeding during qualifying at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#11. Pierre Gasly
Penalty Points: 0
Pierre Gasly has kept his slate clean.
#12. Franco Colapinto
Penalty Points: 3
Franco Colapinto added another F1 penalty point to his tally this weekend, taking him to 3.
- One point: Pushing a driver off the track in 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on Jun 29, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on Oct 27, 2025)
#13. Esteban Ocon
Penalty Points: 0
Esteban Ocon has kept his slate clean.
#14. Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 8
Ollie Bearman is now slowly in a more dangerous category where the British driver's errors are taking him closer to a ban. He's already at 8 F1 penalty points in his career.
- Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July, 2026)
- Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
#15. Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Just like his P6 finish in the race, Liam Lawson also has 6 F1 penalty points.
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#16. Isack Hadjar
Penalty Points: 0
Isack Hadjar continues to keep his slate clean for now.
#17. Carlos Sainz
Penalty Points: 2
Carlos Sainz has 2 points on his license.
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
#18. Alex Albon
Penalty Points: 2
Alex Albon has 2 F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#19. Nico Hulkenberg
Penalty Points: 2
Nico has 2 F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)
#20. Gabriel Bortoleto
Penalty Points: 0
The Brazilian has kept a clean slate for now.