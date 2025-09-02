F1 Penalty Points: Drivers' penalty points before the 2025 F1 Italian GP

The F1 penalty points system has been a pivotal part of the sport for more than a decade, and it has been an instrument for keeping driving standards above a threshold. The system has been put in place to penalize the drivers when they commit transgressions on the track.
\ These transgressions lead to penalty points that stay with the driver for a period of 12 months. Any driver who ends up crossing the 12 F1 penalty points threshold ends up being banned for a race. The system has been in place since 2014, and the first victim of it was Kevin Magnussen, who was banned from a race last season.
As we head to the F1 Italian GP, where do the drivers stand in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.
F1 Penalty points before the Italian GP
#1. Lando Norris
Penalty Points: 3
Lando Norris has 3 F1 penalty points to his name that will expire in December.
- Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)
#2. Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 6
Oscar Piastri almost copped a few during the Austrian GP when he locked up his tires into his teammate. He has six penalty points for now.
- Two points: Erratic Braking in front of Max Verstappen before a restart (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#3. Charles Leclerc
Penalty Points: 1
The lead Ferrari driver picked up a penalty point for erratic driving while trying to defend against George Russell in Hungary.
- One point: Erratic driving while defending against George Russell in the F1 Hungarian GP(expires on August 3, 2026)
#4. Lewis Hamilton
Penalty Points: 0
The seven-time F1 champion might not have had the best run this year in terms of performance, but he continues to keep a clean slate in terms of penalty points.
#5. Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 9
Max Verstappen finds himself at nine F1 penalty points, three away from the 12-point threshold.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)
#6. Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 5
Yuki Tsunoda picked up a penalty for causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the British GP and is at five F1 penalty points heading into the summer break.
- One point: Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the 2025 F1 British GP (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)
- Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)
#7. George Russell
Penalty Points: 1
George Russell has one F1 penalty point to his name.
- One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#8. Kimi Antonelli
Penalty Points: 4
Kimi Antonelli had a disastrous incident with Charles Leclerc in Zandvoort and is now at 4 F1 penalty points.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc in the 2026 F1 Dutch GP (expires on August 31, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Max Verstappen in the 2026 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)
#9. Fernando Alonso
Penalty Points: 0
Fernando Alonso lost his last two F1 penalty points and now has a clean slate this season.
#10. Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 6
Lance Stroll is currently at six F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#11. Pierre Gasly
Penalty Points: 2
Pierre Gasly has opened his account once again, as he was penalized for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the Hungarian GP (expires on August 3, 2026)
#12. Franco Colapinto
Penalty Points: 3
Franco Colapinto is at three penalty points, having last earned points in Austria.
- One point: Pushing a driver off the track in the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on Jun 29, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on Oct 27, 2025)
#13. Esteban Ocon
Penalty Points: 0
Esteban Ocon has kept his slate clean.
#14. Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 8
Ollie Bearman is now slowly in a more dangerous category, where the British driver's errors are taking him closer to a ban. He's already at eight F1 penalty points in his career.
- Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July 2026)
- Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
#15. Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Liam Lawson has six F1 penalty points.
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#16. Isack Hadjar
Penalty Points: 0
Isack Hadjar continues to keep his slate clean for now.
#17. Carlos Sainz
Penalty Points: 4
Carlos Sainz has four points on his license.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson in the Dutch GP (expires on August 31, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
#18. Alex Albon
Penalty Points: 2
Alex Albon has two F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#19. Nico Hulkenberg
Penalty Points: 2
Nico has two F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)
#20. Gabriel Bortoleto
Penalty Points: 0
The Brazilian rookie has kept a clean slate till now.