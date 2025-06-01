F1 Penalty Points: Drivers' penalty points after the 2025 Spanish GP

If there was ever a race where the F1 penalty points became a topic of discussion it was this one. Max Verstappen was handed 3 penalty points for what appeared to be intentional contact with George Russell during the Spanish GP.
These points stay with the driver for a period of 12 months. If a driver ends up accumulating 12 F1 penalty points, they get banned for a race. For Max Verstappen's sake, the Red Bull driver is eerily close to becoming the second driver to get banned for crossing the threshold.
The F1 Spanish GP was a chaotic one for sure. How does the entire grid stack up in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.
F1 Penalty points after the Spanish GP
#1. Lando Norris
Penalty Points: 3
Lando Norris has three F1 penalty points to his name.
- Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)
#2. Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 4
McLaren's Oscar Piastri picked up two F1 penalty points in Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto, taking his total to four.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#3. Charles Leclerc
Penalty Points: 0
Ferrari's Leclerc has managed to maintain a clean slate over the last 12 months.
#4. Lewis Hamilton
Penalty Points: 0
Leclerc's new Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, has also maintained a clean slate over the previous 12 months. He was lucky not to get any penalty points for the impeding incident with Max Verstappen in Monaco.
#5. Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 11
Max Verstappen is now just one point away from a race ban The driver's collision with George Russell added three more to his tally.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
#6. Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 0
Tsunoda has a clean slate and he's maintained this over the last 12 months.
#7. George Russell
Penalty Points: 1
Mercedes driver Russell has one penalty point to his name. He was lucky not to get more for his violations in Monaco.
- One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#8. Kimi Antonelli
Penalty Points: 0
Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate for now.
#9. Fernando Alonso
Penalty Points: 2
Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso now has just two F1 penalty points next to his name as the other three expired before the race.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)
#10. Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 4
Stroll has accumulated four F1 penalty points over the past 12 months with two coming from the weekend in Monaco.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- One point: Impeding during qualifying at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
#11. Pierre Gasly
Penalty Points: 0
Gasly doesn't have any F1 penalty points yet.
#12. Franco Colapinto
Penalty Points: 2
Franco Colapinto has two penalty points to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on Oct 27, 2025)
#13. Esteban Ocon
Penalty Points: 0
Ocon now has a clean slate heading into Barcelona.
#14. Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 4
Bearman has four penalty points to his name going into the next race.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
- Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May, 2026)
#15. Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Lawson now has 6 penalty points to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
#16. Isack Hadjar
Penalty Points: 0
Hadjar has a clean slate for now.
#17. Carlos Sainz
Penalty Points: 2
Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz now has two F1 penalty points to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
#18. Alex Albon
Penalty Points: 2
Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#19. Nico Hulkenberg
Penalty Points: 4
Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)
#20. Gabriel Bortoleto
Penalty Points: 0
Bortoleto has a clean slate at the moment.