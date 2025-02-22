F1 Penalty Points: Drivers' penalty points ahead of the 2025 pre-season testing

The F1 penalty points system was introduced to ensure that the driving standards did not fall below a threshold. In the early 2010s, first-lap incidents happened far too often and there were also many collisions. There was also no specific metric in place that could act as a check against this, making the situation much worse.

Ad

This was precisely why F1 decided to put in place a penalty points system where a driver was handed penalty points for transgressions made on the track. As a part of this system, drivers would be given penalty points based on transgressions. These could vary from causing a collision to driving dangerously, to speeding in the pitlane etc.

Kevin Magnussen became the first driver to be banned due to the F1 penalty points system last season. With the 2025 pre-season testing about to begin, where do the drivers stand in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.

Ad

Trending

F1 Penalty points ahead of the 2025 pre-season testing

#1. Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Norris now has a total of three F1 penalty points to his name.

Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#2. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 2

Oscar Piastri picked up two penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP for contact with Franco Colapinto.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Ad

#3. Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Leclerc has managed to maintain a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#4. Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

His Ferrari teammate Hamilton also has a clean slate in the previous 12 months.

#5. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 8

Verstappen has eight penalty points now with the driver accruing two more for his collision with Oscar Piastri.

One point: Driving unnecessarily in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 2, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Ad

#6. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 2

Lawson has two penalty points for causing a collision at the F1 Qatar GP.

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#7. George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

Russell has one penalty point to his name.

One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#8. Kimi Antonelli

Penalty Points: 0

Kimi Antonelli has a clean slate for now.

#9. Fernando Alonso

Ad

Penalty Points: 8

Alonso has collected eight F1 penalty points, including two for his divebomb on Zhou Guanyu at the 2024 Austrian GP. It also resulted in a 10-second penalty.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)

Three points: "Potentially dangerous driving" against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 24, 2025)

Ad

#10. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 4

Stroll has accumulated four F1 penalty points in the past 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

#11. Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Gasly doesn't have any penalty points.

#12. Jack Doohan

Penalty Points: 0

Doohan doesn't have any penalty points.

#13. Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 3

Ocon has gotten three F1 penalty points in the last 12 months.

Ad

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025)

One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025)

#14. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 0

Bearman has a clean slate heading into his first full season.

#15. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 0

Tsunoda has a clean slate going into the 2025 season.

#16. Isack Hadjar

Penalty Points: 0

Hadjar has a clean slate going into the off-season.

#17. Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 1

Ad

Sainz has one penalty point for his contact while racing Oscar Piastri in the Miami GP.

One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 F1 Miami GP (expires on May 5, 2025)

#18. Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 2

Albon has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#19. Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 4

Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)

Ad

#20. Gabriel Bortoleto

Penalty Points: 0

Bortoleto has a clean slate heading into his first full season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback