F1 Penalty Points: Drivers' penalty points before the F1 Singapore GP

The F1 penalty points are going to be a contentious topic in the upcoming races, as potential title contender Max Verstappen is still at 9 points. The driver is just 3 shy of the dreaded 12-point threshold, and with him jumping back into contention with wins in the last two races, the system would once again be under the scanner.

On the upside, the driver could potentially lose a few in the upcoming races, but until it does, this is certainly going to be one of the topics of discussion. The Dutch driver is, however, not the only one, as Haas rookie Ollie Bearman is also within striking distance of a ban.

With that being said, as we head to the 2025 F1 Singapore GP, where do the drivers stack up in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty points before Singapore GP

#1. Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Lando Norris has 3 F1 penalty points to his name that will expire in December.

Three points: Ignoring yellow flags at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expiring on December 1, 2025)

#2. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 6

Oscar Piastri almost copped a few during the Austrian GP when he locked up his tires into his teammate. He has six penalty points for now.

Two points: Erratic Braking in front of Max Verstappen before a restart (expires on July 6, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)

#3. Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 1

The lead Ferrari driver picked up a penalty point for erratic driving while trying to defend against George Russell in Hungary.

One point: Erratic driving while defending against George Russell in the F1 Hungarian GP(expires on August 3, 2026)

#4. Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

The seven-time F1 champion might not have had the best run this year in terms of performance, but he continues to keep a clean slate in terms of penalty points.

#5. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 9

Max Verstappen finds himself at nine F1 penalty points, three away from the 12-point threshold.

Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

#6. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 5

Yuki Tsunoda picked up a penalty for causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the British GP and is at five F1 penalty points heading into the summer break.

One point: Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the 2025 F1 British GP (expires on July 6, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)

Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)

#7. George Russell

Penalty Points: 1

George Russell has one F1 penalty point to his name.

One point: SC infringement at the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#8. Kimi Antonelli

Penalty Points: 4

Kimi Antonelli had a disastrous incident with Charles Leclerc in Zandvoort and is now at 4 F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc in the 2025 F1 Dutch GP (expires on August 31, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Max Verstappen in the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)

One point: Forcing another driver off the track at the 2025 F1 Italian GP (expires on September 7, 2026)

#9. Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 0

Fernando Alonso lost his last two F1 penalty points and now has a clean slate this season.

#10. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 6

Lance Stroll is currently at six F1 penalty points on his license.

Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#11. Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 2

Pierre Gasly has opened his account once again, as he was penalized for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz.

Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the Hungarian GP (expires on August 3, 2026)

#12. Franco Colapinto

Penalty Points: 3

Franco Colapinto is at three penalty points, having last earned points in Austria.

One point: Pushing a driver off the track in the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on Jun 29, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on Oct 27, 2025)

#13. Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 1

Esteban Ocon has one F1 penalty point to his name.

One point: Forcing another driver off the track.

#14. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 10

Ollie Bearman is now alarmingly close to a race ban with 10 F1 penalty points to his name.

Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July 2026)

Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).

Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the 2025 Italian GP (expires on September 7, 2026).

#15. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 6

Liam Lawson has six F1 penalty points.

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#16. Isack Hadjar

Penalty Points: 0

Isack Hadjar continues to keep his slate clean for now.

#17. Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Carlos Sainz has two penalty points now as the Spaniard was able to win his right to review.

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

#18. Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 4

Alex Albon has four F1 penalty points on his license.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the AzerbaijanQatar GP (expires on September 21, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#19. Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 0

Nico has no F1 penalty points on his license.

#20. Gabriel Bortoleto

Penalty Points: 0

The Brazilian rookie has kept a clean slate till now.

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More