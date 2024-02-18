F1 Penalty points: Drivers penalty points before the start of the 2024 season

F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for their transgressions during a race weekend. They range from causing an incident to dangerously blocking another competitor or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane or a plethora of other things.

Based on their severity, each of these transgressions has different F1 penalty points attached to them. Once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 12-month period, he faces a one-race suspension. The F1 penalty points will remain on the driver's quota for 12 months before expiration.

With the 2024 F1 season closer than ever, let's look at where each driver stands in terms of penalty points.

F1 Penalty points before the 2024 season

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 4

Lewis Hamilton has four penalty points to his name, with all of them accumulated this season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024).

#2 George Russell

Penalty Points: 4

George Russell has collected four penalty points for driving in an unsafe manner in Monaco.

Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).

Two points: These were issued for causing a collision with Max Verstappen at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on November 19, 2024).

#3 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 2

Max Verstappen has two penalty points to his name.

Two points: These were issued for forcing Charles Leclerc off track during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on November 19, 2024).

#4 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 7

Sergio Perez has accumulated seven penalty points, having picked up three of them in Suzuka.

Two points: Overtaking Fernando Alonso under safety car conditions (Expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (Expires on September 24, 2024).

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (Expires on September 17, 2024).

Two points: These were awarded for causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (Expires November 26, 2024)

#5 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Charles Leclerc has kept a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#6 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Carlos Sainz received two penalty points during the red-flag restart collision with Fernando Alonso in Australia this season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on April 2, 2024).

#7 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 0

Lando Norris has had a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#8 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Oscar Piastri had a collision with Esteban Ocon in Austin but got away without a penalty.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points:

Fernando Alonso has no penalty points to his name.

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Lance Stroll has accumulated five F1 penalty points thus far.

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the British GP (Expires on July 9, 2024).

Three points: These were issued for overtaking under yellow flag conditions at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Expires on17th November 2024)

#11 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 0

Esteban Ocon does not have any penalty points to his name in the last 12 months.

#12 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Pierre Gasly has got a completely clean slate.

#13 Nyck de Vries

Penalty Points:2

Nyck de Vries picked up his first penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on July 2, 2024).

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 3

Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024).

One point: This was awarded for forcing Zhou Guanyu off track during the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix (Expires on June 4, 2024).

#15 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 6

Logan Sargeant has six penalty points.

Two points: These were awarded for causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 British GP (Expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP (Expires on September 24, 2024).

#16 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 0

Alex Albon has no F1 penalty point to his name.

#17 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 0

Kevin Magnussen has a clean slate in terms of F1 penalty points.

#18 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 2

Nico Hulkenberg has two penalty points against his name for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant in Monaco.

Two points. Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024).

#19 Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 2

Valtteri Bottas has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix (Expires on October 30, 2024).

#20 Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 2

Guanyu Zhou has two F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix (Expires on July 23, 2024).