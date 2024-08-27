F1 penalty points before the Italian GP: 5 biggest delinquents

The F1 penalty points system was first put in place in 2014 after the driving standards in the sport took a dip. According to this system, the drivers were given penalty points on the basis of the transgressions they committed on the track.

These transgressions could be causing a collision, dangerous driving, etc. The points stay on the driver's quota for 12 months, after which they expire.

With the circus heading to the F1 Italian GP this weekend, who are the top 5 delinquents in terms of penalty points? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5: Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Lance Stroll has collected five F1 penalty points over the past 12 months, out of which two were added for causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo in China.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

Three points: These were issued for overtaking under yellow flag conditions at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (expires on November 17, 2024)

#4 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 8

Fernando Alonso has accumulated eight F1 penalty points. He received a 10-second penalty and two more penalty points following a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the Austrian GP.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires June 30, 2025)

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track in the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires April 20, 2025)

Three points: Potentially dangerous driving against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 24, 2025)

#3 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 8

Sergio Perez has eight F1 penalty points, tied with Logan Sargeant and Alonso, for five different violations.

Two points: Overtaking Fernando Alonso under safety car conditions (expires on September 24, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (expires on September 24, 2024)

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (expires on September 17, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires November 26, 2024)

One point: Unsafe release in pit lane during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires March 9, 2025)

#2 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 8

Logan Sargeant has eight F1 penalty points for four different violations. The latest one was for his overtake on Nico Hulkenberg during the safety car period at the Chinese GP.

Two points: Overtaking during the safety car period in the 2024 Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian GP (expires on September 3, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 Japanese GP (expires on September 24, 2024)

Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags in the 2023 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2024)

#1 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 10

Kevin Magnussen has 10 F1 penalty points for four different violations.

Two points: Awarded for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix (expires May 5, 2025)

Three points: These were awarded for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint as additional ‘aggravating circumstances’, following multiple time penalties (expires May 4, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2024 F1 Chinese GP (expires April 21, 2025)

Three points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires March 9, 2025)

