F1 Penalty Points: Top 5 worst offenders of the 2025 season

The F1 penalty points system has been in place since 2014. It was first introduced out of a need to have a proper metric in place for the FIA and stewards for a more long-term approach in how driving standards were judged.

As a part of this system, drivers are handed penalty points by the stewards if they commit on-track transgressions. The points stay on the driving license for a year before they expire.

If a driver does end up accruing 12 F1 penalty points, he faces a race ban. Max Verstappen was eerily close to one a few races back when he was at 11 points. Pierre Gasly was very close to it as well in 2023.

Kevin Magnussen, unfortunately, reached the threshold last season and became the first driver to get a race ban.

With that being said, we're at the halfway stage of the season, who have been the top 5 worst offenders this season? Let's take a look.

5 most penalised drivers of the season(in terms of F1 penalty points)

#5. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 3

At #5, we have Max Verstappen. Contrary to the number of overall penalty points next to his license, the driver has been more or less clean this season. It was only the moment in Barcelona where he had the incident with George Russell where he went overboard, but other than that, things have been very good from the driver.

Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)

#4. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 4

Lance Stroll finds himself in P4 as he's picked up 4 F1 penalty points this season. The Canadian has had three different incidents where he's picked up something, and would be hoping to keep a cleaner slate in the second half of the season.

Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

One point: Impeding during qualifying at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

#3. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 4

Liam Lawson hasn't had a great season, especially compared to what was on the table for him. He's had three different incidents, ending up in him having 4 F1 penalty points to his name.

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

#2. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 5

It's safe to say that Yuki Tsunoda has accrued more F1 penalty points than points since he's been at Red Bull. The driver has been in the trenches and under pressure, and it shows with the kinds of moves he's been making.

One point: Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the 2025 F1 British GP (expires on July 6, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)

Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)

#1. Ollie Bearman

Penalty Points: 6

Ollie Bearman needs to be careful when it comes to F1 penalty points he's accrued already. The Brit can be combative, but it's his lack of awareness that's costing him big time, as he is the most penalised driver on the grid this season.

Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July, 2026)

Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May, 2026)

