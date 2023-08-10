F1 pundit Valentin Khorounzhiy mentioned that Oscar Piastri did not have a junior career like Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc as he was run close by others in most of the categories.

The Aussie Has impressed everyone with his recent performances with McLaren and how close he has been to his teammate Lando Norris since the upgrades. many have claimed that he might go on to be in the same league as Verstappen or Leclerc very soon.

But, while appearing on The Race podcast, Valentin Khorounzhiy was a bit apprehensive as he pointed out that he did not enjoy the same amount of buzz in the junior career as Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc, saying:

"In F3, he was driving for Prema, and in that, it was This ridiculously close thing in which three drivers finished within four points. Very easily could have been a different champion that season I think. In F2, Piastri was fantastic. It was exceptional and he defeated a more experienced teammate at Prema in Robert Schwartzman and he was also great in qualifying and F2 qualifying is fairly predictive of future quality."

He added:

"But you could also forget people for going that it's Prema. Prema usually clicks with somebody and they dominate but again that usually shows up in F1 and I don't know why I couldn't quite adjust my expectations of Piastri, 'Yeah, he'll be a good solid Formula 1 driver but he won't be like a Verstappen or Leclerc,'"

Why Max Verstappen should be worried about Oscar Piastri?

Former F1 driver Timo Glock stated that Max Verstappen should be worried about Oscar Piastri as the Aussie is already matching Landon Norris in qualifying.

Speaking with The Mirror, the German said:

“For a rookie driving for the first time in F1 at Spa-Francorchamps, he was very impressive. He has a great future ahead of him and has done everything well so far this season. In qualifying he is on a par with Lando Norris. He is doing it consistently and very well."

He added:

"In the future, he will definitely be someone who will convince with his talent and who can put pressure on Verstappen if given the right opportunities.”

Many, including Christian Horner, had touted the Aussie to be the next Max Verstappen in the sport and had mentioned that he had the opportunity to sign him into the Red Bull Junior program in the past.