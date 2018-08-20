F1: Reliving the best wins of Daniel Ricciardo with Red Bull Racing

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 104 // 20 Aug 2018, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

Throughout the first half of the 2018 season, speculation and rumours had been floating about which seat Daniel Ricciardo would warm during the upcoming season. Scratch that, people had been wondering since last year what the Australian's move would be, once he's a free agent for the first time in his Formula One career.

Much like his overtakes from miles back and his quirky quotes that nobody can truly anticipate or guess, his decision to move to Renault shocked the entire F1 family. The 29-year-old has signed with the French team, but he still has half a year to go with Red Bull Racing, the team with which he secured his seven Grand Prix wins.

Red Bull Racing team principal, Christian Horner, stated that the energy drinks squad tried their best to sign on the Australian, even if just for another year. Given the Honey Badger's credentials, the only aspect the Milton Keynes based outfit would be happy to say goodbye to would be the ‘shoey’ celebrations, unless if they have gradually developed a taste for drinking out of a race sweat soaked shoe.

Daniel is fully capable of scoring a win at any one of the nine circuits yet to be visited this year. However, here is a list of his best wins with Red Bull Racing till date:-

#5 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix

Quote of the race: yeaahhhhuhuhuhu yeeeeaaahhhhh wooooo.

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

The Hungaroring circuit was wet before the start of the Grand Prix, due to which the drivers opted for intermediates to begin the race on. Daniel Ricciardo had slotted fourth on the grid but lost places to Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button during the first lap.

This turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Australian. When the safety car was deployed in lap 10 because of a Marcus Ericsson crash, Daniel made the pit lane entry while the other front-runners missed it. This propelled him to the lead of the race, but Jenson Button quickly overtook him at the restart.

The problem for the McLaren driver was that his team had decided to switch to a new set of intermediates during the safety car period, despite the track quickly drying up.

After another two rounds of tyre changes for the Red Bull driver, he was running in third place behind Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. Ricciardo was on fresher rubber than the two up ahead and was able to bring about exhilarating overtaking moves to grab the winning trophy.

1 / 5 NEXT