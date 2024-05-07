F1 reportedly looking at a radical revamp of the points system all the way down to P20

F1 could have a radical shakeup in its points system, rewarding points for all the drivers in the race. During the press conference on Friday, May 3, ahead of the Miami GP, various team principals such as Zak Brown, James Vowles, and Mike Krack felt the points system needed to be reviewed beyond the P12 position.

At the recent FIA and F1 commission meeting, teams reportedly discussed the revamping of the points system. The proposal, to extend the points till twelfth place, is currently being reviewed and discussed. However, with the mid-field getting closer, there are more than five teams fighting for points and currently finishing between P8 to P10.

When various team principals were asked their opinion on the new points system, they conceded that maybe the points needed to be extended to positions further than P12. Asked for their opinions on revising the F1 points system, James Vowles said:

“I think changing the points is sensible, but there were just questions over where do we go? Is it P12, P14, P16, or all cars, fundamentally? It was a very good conversation at the F1 Commission around this, where the room was pretty much united in let's do something that's good for the sport. However, let's take our time to get it right and do it once.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown added:

“I think there could be an argument made for all. That would obviously be quite an overhaul. I think as soon as points come into play, it makes every pass that much more important. Sometimes cars will pull in, save some stuff on their car, wear and tear, because they're out of the points. That would eliminate that. If a quicker car gets shuffled to the back, every pass counts. So, I think there's an argument you could make for the entire grid - and certainly no less than 12.”

RB team principal believes F1 points system needs to be revised to allow battles in the midfield

RB team principal Laurent Mekies believes that there needs to be a revision of the points distribution due to the competitiveness of the midfield. The Frenchman concurred with his colleagues while discussing such an extension in the F1 commission.

Mekies believes some of the battles in the midfield and bottom ten drivers of the field are praiseworthy and deserve points. Asked about the revision of the F1 points system, the RB team principal said:

“Look, we think it's a good idea to increase the points distribution, mainly because there is no back markers anymore. We have 10 very strong teams. This year is a good example. We have a fantastic fight also in the second part of the grid, 10 cars fighting within one tenth, two tenths. And, you know, our pole position is P11 currently. Our win is P11. If nothing happened at the front, and the reliability of the guys at the front has been... extraordinary."

“So we think it's a fantastic fight. We want to explain it to the fans. We want to explain it to our partners and we think that points will help to give value to that P11, which today for us is a victory. So for sure we are supportive of an extension of the point system. Then know whether you go to P12, to P14, to whatever, we can discuss, but I think where the level of competitiveness of the teams is so high nowadays that the fight in the midfield, the fight at the back will also deserve some points,” he added.

The top ten points-paying spots are often occupied by the top five teams on the grid, leaving very few opportunities for midfield teams to surge through. The bottom half of the grid is often battling hard for the final points spot in P10. The F1 commission, at the moment, has considered the suggestion but teams reportedly preferred to change the rules after thoroughly reviewing the possibilities.