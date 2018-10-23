F1: Robert Kubica could become a Ferrari driver in 2019

Kubica is the current reserve driver for Williams

What's the story?

33-year-old Polish driver Robert Kubica is rumored to be in contention to become the new Scuderia Ferrari test driver for the 2019 Formula 1 season.

The current test driver role at Ferrari is occupied by the Russian and Torro Rosso bound driver Daniil Kvyat.

In case you didn't know...

Robert Kubica became the first ever Polish Formula 1 racing driver in the year 2006 when he started off his career with BMW Sauber. He then moved to Renault in 2010, and ended his career in 2011, before making a return in 2017, to become the reserve driver for Williams.

Kimi Raikkonen has already announced that he will be returning and driving for Sauber in the 2019 Formula 1 season, making Charles Leclerc the new teammate for Sebastian Vettel at Scuderia Ferrari.

The heart of the matter

There are reports that suggest that the race seat for Williams will be occupied by Kubica next season, especially after his recent visit to the headquarters of Polish oil company PKN Orlen: “People think this money is for me, but it’s not,” Kubica told Eleven Sports. “It’s so Poland is represented on the international stage as a nation.”,

But, if the Williams deal does not come through, then the test driver spot will be up to grabs, as Kvyat will probably be driving for Torro Rosso next season.

The former BMW driver had signed a Ferrari race seat contract in 2012 but, quit the sport in 2011 after a career-ending rally accident in early 2011.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see Kubica make a comeback to Formula 1 next season with the Williams, but it will also be interesting to see how far he could go with the Scuderia Ferarri team.