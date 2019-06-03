F1 Rumors: Fernando Alonso to replace Vettel at Ferrari for 2020?

F for Formula 1 and F for Fernando Alonso!

Chances are that if you merely happened to write in the phrase- Alonso to replace Vettel- in your search-box then probably, you'd be gobsmacked by hundreds of news items that are actually pointing in that direction.

Silly or sudden that this may sound but it is what everyone is talking about. So why is the news of former double world champion Fernando Alonso, who's rumored to replace Vettel for the next season doing the rounds? Some thoughts.

The way the 2019 Formula 1 season is going, it appears that renaming it as the Mercedes Grand Prix season may not be a bad idea after all. The way the season has panned out thus far with all six races going down Silver Arrows's way it can be said that Ferrari have failed and utterly so.

This is both surprising and sad, particularly if you happen to be a Ferrari fan.

In a year where the famous Italian team has failed to pick up a single win, one wonders what more could go wrong to the Scuderia? And given the appalling sense of failure- for really there's no other way to put it- it's not particularly surprising that several theories have started floating around, one of which points of Fernando Alonso replacing Sebastian Vettel for 2020.

Can you believe it? Did you hear this one before? And if yes, then how does this sound for some change at the top guard?

Of course, while Ferrari has made either by Fernando Alonso or no confirmation to the above, it does appear that should the above happen, it may not really shock many following one of the world's enthralling sports.

Make no mistake, Sebastian Vettel is a four-time world champion after all. He is the holder of not one or two but four separate world titles, a feat that warrants much respect. But having said that, what has Vettel, someone who has against his name 52 race wins, achieved at Ferrari, apart from finishing as the runner's up in both 2017 and 2018 seasons? It's not too fascinating an achievement for an iconic driver, right?

While Vettel did manage a second at Monaco recently, thus earning his third podium of the year, that he hasn't won even a single race has prompted everyone to debate whether the news that he might retire at the end of 2019 is, in fact, true?

To that end, one can only imagine that the Alonso for Ferrari theory has some weight not only because the famous Spanish driver has already driven for the iconic racing team before (in 2014 season) but he also brought up several fantastic moments for the sport's much-loved team, picture his win at Spain in 2013 and the win at Monza in 2010.

That said, let's consider for a second that Alonso's move to Ferrari did get confirmed and that the Spaniard replaces Vettel for 2020. Can there be any guarantee that the experienced driver, arguably the best among the quartet comprising Lewis, Vettel, Raikkonen and himself will be able to deliver for Ferrari?

While in 2014, Alonso did go on to demonstrate his class, in earning 161 points to Raikkonen's 55, in a season where Ferrari didn't have the greatest car.

