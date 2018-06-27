F1 Rumours: Vettel's driving is 'amateur', Leclerc hears Ferrari rumours and more

Sebastian Vettel didn't have the best of times on Sunday

Scuderia Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has been called an 'amateur' driver after his latest performance at last weekend's French Grand Prix. The German collided with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas on the first corner at Sunday's race which catapulted his chances of winning the race. Vettel is now 14 points behind championship leader, Lewis Hamilton.

But despite Vettel's poor performance on Sunday, Emerson Fittipaldi believes the four time world champion is still favourite to beat Hamilton to the Driver's Championship. Fittipaldi told La Gazzetta dello Sport that Vettel looks nervous after being aggressive on the first lap of the French Grand Prix.

Is he off to Ferrari?

Sauber's young talented Charles Leclerc has claimed that he has heard about the rumours of him potentially being offered a contract to join Scuderia Ferrari. The man from Monaco has been very impressive in 2018 by picking up four top 10 finishes and reaching Q3 at the French Grand Prix qualifying.

It looks as though Force India have already given up on fighting for the fourth spot in the Constructors' Championship. Renault is currently in their aimed position and Force India's deputy team principal Bob Fernley believes the French team have already beaten them to it. Planet F1

After the recent partnership deal of Honda and Red Bull for 2019 and beyond, the engine manufacturer aims to win with their new colleagues. Red Bull have struggled to compete for championships since they last won the driver and constructors' titles in 2013 with Renault.

And Toto Wolff has come out and said the top three teams of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull are evenly matched despite the silver arrows' dominant display at the French Grand Prix. Ferrari and Renault's engines benefitted a lot more than Mercedes in Canada and Monaco. Crash

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest F1 News, Results, Standings, and Schedule

What you say, matters. Write and earn on Sportskeeda today!