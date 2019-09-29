F1 Russian Grand Prix, 2019: 5 Talking Points

Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious in Russia with his teammate finishing second

The Russian Grand Prix was bound to be exciting with Ferrari and Mercedes intermixing on the grid. Despite a dearth of on-track overtakes between the front-runners, the Grand Prix was a nail-biting affair.

A chaotic starting lap resulted in multiple incidents. While all eyeballs were glued to Sebastian Vettel surging ahead to snatch the first position from his teammate, those behind him did not come out completely unscathed.

The first virtual safety car was announced after Romain Grosjean, Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniel Ricciardo bumped wheels. Romain was pushed into the barriers and his car had to be retrieved from the side of the track.

His teammate, Kevin Magnussen, made quick headway to get among the points. He pit under the second virtual safety car, which was brought out as a measure to remove Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari from the track. He finished 9th, owing to a five-second penalty awarded because of leaving the track.

The virtual safety car was switched to a full-fledged safety car when George Russell lost control of his brake pedal on his way out of the pits and crashed.

Lewis Hamilton made full use of a brilliant tyre strategy mixed with a well-timed virtual safety car and strong race pace to score another emphatic victory in Russia. The Silver Arrows would surely be relieved that the Ferrari resurgence was halted.

Let us have a look at the five talking points of the exciting race.

#5 A Tumultuous First Lap

Significant floor damage along with a loss in downforce and balance forced Daniel Ricciardo to retire

Kimi Räikkönen was awarded a drive-through penalty due to a jump start. The Finn immediately stopped and restarted on the grid to rectify his mistake, forcing the drivers behind him to go around him. His race was affectively ruined due to that and he finished in 13th place.

The collision between Romain Grosjean, Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniel Ricciardo right at the start brought out the first virtual safety car. It cut short Romain’s race as the Frenchman was bunted into the barriers.

Daniel’s Renault was forced to retire later on due to significant floor damage which resulted in a loss of downforce and balance. Antonio finished last in fifteenth place after a nose cone change earlier on.

