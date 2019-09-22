F1: Sebastian Vettel slams reverse-grid race idea

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel says the proposal of a reverse grid is rubbish.

There have been talks and meetings over the proposed idea of switching the grid around for races in 2020.

Speaking at Saturday night's post-qualifying press conference alongside pole-sitter and teammate Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Vettel didn't hold back with his thoughts on reverse grids.

"I think it's complete b******t to be honest," said the unsatisfied Ferrari driver.

The organisers and the management of Formula One have been working on ideas on trying to improve the racing as many races over the last few years have offered very little entertainment for the fans.

Vettel stressed that a reverse grid is something to avoid for F1. He added,

"I think we know… if you want to improve things I think it’s very clear we need to string the field more together, we need to have better racing."

"So, it’s just a plaster. I don’t know which genius came up with this but it’s not the solution. It’s completely the wrong approach."

Hamilton responded quick to Vettel's answer: "He said it better than me..."

"I don’t know what to say to it. People that propose that don't really know what they’re talking about," said the five-time world champion.

Leclerc also had mutual feelings on the matter.

The Monégasque driver achieved a third pole position in a row on Saturday night in Singapore ahead of Hamilton and Vettel.

A reverse grid would certainly not favour the Monegasque driver if it was used in Sunday's race.

"I would not be happy. I’m a lot happier to start first tomorrow but yeah," joked the 21-year-old.

"I don’t think it’s the solution for Formula 1. I think the best shall win and start in the best place and not reversing that order. I don’t think it’s the solution."

