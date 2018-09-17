Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 Singapore GP: Driver ratings

Jamie Davies
ANALYST
Feature
320   //    17 Sep 2018, 03:26 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore
F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

It was a stellar weekend for Lewis Hamilton who won the Singapore Grand Prix under the lights at the Marina Bay street circuit.

It now puts Hamilton 40 points ahead of his rival Sebastian Vettel after the German finished the race in third place ending a frustrating Grand Prix weekend for Scuderia Ferrari.

The 2018 championship now has only six races remaining and Hamilton is hot on favorite to beat Vettel to the 5th world championship.

The race itself was rather a dull one for the fans to watch as there was not much action taking place on the Marina Bay circuit but what the Formula 1 community did witness was a dominant display from the Briton. Arguably one of the best performances from the world champion.

But how did the other 19 drivers get on this weekend?

Here are Sportskeeda's driver ratings for the Singapore Grand Prix.


#10 Williams

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore
Sirotkin had a moment or two with Perez

Sergey Sirotkin - 19th

Despite the limitations of the Williams cars at the moment, Sergey Sirotkin challenged himself out there on Sunday.

The Russian is under pressure with his seat at the team not yet secured for the 2019 championship.

Despite Sirotkin finishing in last place, he could have finished higher if it wasn't for the incident caused by Sergio Perez.

The Mexican turned into Sirotkin's racing line just moments after overtaking the Williams causing a collision and damage to both cars.

It was an unfortunate moment for Sirotkin.

Driver's rating: 4/10


Lance Stroll - 14th

Lance Stroll's future is, for now, an uncertainty but rumors keep spreading that the Canadian will join his Dad, Lawrence Stroll, at Force India in the near future.

Going back to Sunday's race, Stroll had a quiet race compared to his teammate.

Stroll will be pleased with his performance by going up five places from where he started in 19th position from Saturday's qualifying.

Driver's rating: 4/10

