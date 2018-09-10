F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2018 - Telecast details, Time, Weather forecast and Track info

The Singapore GP is back

The Formula One calendar is back on track this weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix. The race will be held at the well-known Marina Bay circuit in the heart of Singapore and will prove to be a challenging task for all the drivers involved this year.

The race last year was action-packed to say the very least, with Lewis Hamilton emerging unscathed from a first lap melee involving Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. The Brit went on to dominate the race and picked up a massive victory en route to another World Championship. This time around too, Hamilton will have his eyes set on the top prize.

Vettel may be 30 points behind his adversary but knows this track well too, having won here with Red Bull during his glory years from 2010-14. Here's hoping the first ever F1 night race throws up some more surprises again.

When is the Singapore Grand Prix Weekend?

The Singapore Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, 16th September 2018.

The race will begin at 8:10 PM local time (05:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 1 will be held on Friday, 14th September 2018 at 04:30 PM local time (2 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)). Free Practice 2 will be held on the same day at 8:30 PM local time (6 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Free Practice 3 will be held on Saturday, 15th September 2018 at 6 PM local time (03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

Qualifying will be held on Saturday at 9 PM local time (06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)).

What TV channel is the Singapore Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online/LIVE stream?

The Singapore Grand Prix will be available for viewing on Star Sports Select HD2 in India and can also be seen via live stream on hotstar.com for subscribers.

What circuit is the Singapore Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The race will be held at the Marina Bay circuit in Singapore and will consist of 61 laps in total. The race distance is 308.828 KM in total with the circuit length approximately 5.065 KM.

Tyre choice/availability for the Singapore Grand Prix 2018:

Pirelli has announced that the purple ultra-soft compound tyres along with yellow soft compound tyres and pink hyper-soft compound tyres will be available for the race weekend.

Weather Forecast, Singapore:

We could be in for a partly cloudy weekend at Singapore with a passing shower or two predicted on Saturday and Sunday as per Accuweather.com.