Hamilton takes pole for Singapore GP, Verstappen 2nd

Associated Press
NEWS
News
79   //    15 Sep 2018, 19:48 IST
AP Image

SINGAPORE (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took a brilliant pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen under floodlights on Saturday.

Hamilton produced something special to set a blistering time and secure a record-extending 79th pole position in Formula One and a 200th for a British driver.

Verstappen drove impressively but the 20-year-old Dutchman missed out on being the youngest ever driver to secure pole. He also started from second last year.

Ferrari looked strong in practice on the sinewy 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) Marina Bay track.

But when it counted, Vettel could not find the pace and qualified third with his teammate Kimi Raikkonen fifth behind the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.

Earlier Saturday evening, Vettel was fastest in third and final practice ahead of Raikkonen.

