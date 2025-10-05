McLaren boss Zak Brown breaks silence on Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's incident during the F1 Singapore GP

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri made contact on the opening lap, and the Briton was allowed to keep his superior position in the timing ladder after McLaren reviewed the incident mid-race. Subsequently, when asked about how the squad concluded letting Norris keep the position, Zak Brown revealed the true reason behind their decision after a bit of back and forth.

Piastri started the race in third, while his nearest championship rival Norris was down in fifth. However, on the race start, the Briton tried to make his case for getting inside the podium spots, and in doing so, collided with his teammate at turn three.

This left the Aussie infuriated as he felt that he was handed the worst end of the deal after clear instructions not to make contact with each other since the start of the season. But McLaren viewed the incident differently and claimed it was just hard racing, as Zak Brown told Sky Sports:

"Like all race weekends you review everything. First corner, looks like Max and Lando either touched or had to check up, so it was clearly a... exciting turn two incident. So tough racing but when you have three-four cars all stacked up that’s gonna happen every once in a while. So we'll look at it in more depth on Monday, but clearly just hard racing."

On the other hand, Oscar Piastri was riled up by his clash with Lando Norris during the race and had deemed McLaren's decision to be unfair. But this stance changed as soon as the race ended.

Oscar Piastri stayed off from commenting on his incident with Lando Norris

McLaren's Oscar Piastri after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri came back from the summer break with a 34-point lead. This lead has since shrunk down to 22 points over Lando Norris as the previous few race weekends have not gone the 24-year-old's way.

With the Singapore GP posing as the first race since then, where he had outqualified his teammate, the opportunity to gain some points in the standings was snatched on the opening lap. Though Piastri was initially unhappy, as conveyed by his mid-race radio chatter, this position soon changed as soon as he got out of the cockpit, as he said in a post-race interview (via F1i):

"I don’t think there was any intention of contact, but there was, and I need to look at the replay and see what exactly happened. I don’t know. I’ve not seen the incident from the TV camera. I need to look at that first before I say anything."

Thus, the drivers' championship leader will be hoping to extend his advantage in the upcoming race weekends as both of his nearest championship rivals, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, have gained ground on him in the last three race weekends.

