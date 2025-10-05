  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  "That wasn't very team like": Oscar Piastri's frustrated team radio against Lando Norris

"That wasn't very team like": Oscar Piastri's frustrated team radio against Lando Norris

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 12:48 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty

McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris made contact on the opening lap at the 2025 Singapore GP as the Briton tried making an ambitious move to overtake his championship rival. The Australian took to the team radio and detailed his frustrations about Norris' move.

Oscar Piastri qualified P3 for the Singapore GP, whereas Lando Norris started P5. However, the Briton had a great start off the line and was able to overtake Kimi Antonelli in P4 before the first corner. Norris was just able to get enough of his car in Piastri's inside that it compromised the Australian’s run through the next two corners.

Norris, who's battling Piastri for the title, tried sending it down the inside into the next corner, but had Max Verstappen blocking the front. The Briton made contact with the Dutchman's Red Bull, and in an attempt to avoid further contact, barged into Oscar Piastri on his outside.

Lando Norris was able to overtake his teammate and got up into P3. The Australian driver took to the team radio and detailed his frustrations with his teammate.

“Yeah, that wasn't very team-like, but sure…”

Norris and Piastri have been fighting for the title under the Papaya rules, which prevent the drivers from making any contact, and the same was pointed out by the championship leader's team radio

“So are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or what's the go there?” said Oscar Piastri on the team radio
“We're looking at it. Let me get back to you,” replied his race engineer

McLaren takes no action against Lando Norris’ move on Oscar Piastri at Singapore GP, followed by a furious response from the Australian

On Lap 4, Oscar Piastri's race engineer took to the team radio and informed him that the team is reviewing the incident and asked the Australian to focus on the race. The incident was noted by the race control and was reviewed. The stewards decided to take no further action on it.

Piastri was then informed on Lap 6 about the stewards' decision along with the team's decision not to take any action during the race.

“No further action from the stewards. As a team, we saw Lando had to avoid Verstappen. So we won't take any action during the race. We can review further afterwards,” said Oscar Piastri's race engineer
“Mate that's not fair, that's not fair,” replied the #81 driver
“Oscar, we'll have the opportunity to review together afterwards, focus on the race,” added the race engineer
“But if he has to avoid another car by crashing into his teammate then that's a pretty s**t job of avoiding,” sadi Piastri

Lando Norris took some damage to the front wing endplate and was informed about the same by the team, although McLaren also claimed that it was nothing to worry about.

