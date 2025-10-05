Watch: Lando Norris and girlfriend Margarido Corceiro share a moment after the McLaren driver's podium finish in the F1 Singapore GP

F1's latest couple, Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro, were back together in the Singapore GP paddock. Moreover, after the Briton claimed a podium at the fabled night race, he was spotted sharing an adorable moment with his girlfriend by the McLaren motorhome.Norris and Corceiro recently began dating and have been the epicenter of attention in the paddock since then. After attending various Grand Prix weekends together, they had made their relationship official at the Hungarian GP, as the two kissed in the post-race celebrations.While she was not present at the Azerbaijan GP owing to her recent trip to Bali, Indonesia, the Portuguese model was back in the F1 sphere at the Marina Bay Circuit. Norris claimed a podium after 62 laps of gruesome racing and met with Corceiro after the Grand Prix, as the two hugged each other:On the other hand, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's points tallies helped McLaren claim the 2025 constructors' championship six rounds early.Lando Norris reflects on winning the constructors' championship for the second year in a row with McLarenMcLaren's Lando Norris (L) and Oscar Piastri (R) celebrate after their team won the 2025 constructors' world championship at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: GettyOscar Piastri and Lando Norris sit 1-2 in the drivers' championship table. With the pair having won 11 races so far this season, they helped McLaren win the constructors' championship for the second year running.The Singapore GP ended in the Brit's favor. He was delighted after reducing his deficit to Piastri in the championship standings, along with the added excitement of winning the constructors' title for the Woking-based squad.Reflecting on securing the constructors' title early and his journey with McLaren altogether, he said in the post-race press conference:&quot;I mean, another one is just a great thing. Another Constructors’ feels the same as the first because to get the first was quite an achievement if you still look at where we were just three years ago.&quot;&quot;But for me, I’ve been with McLaren since I started. It was a very different time and place then to where we are now. So that journey makes it more special — to know the downs, because that’s a lot of what it was back then — to see the rise we’ve had, to see the teamwork, the changes, the atmosphere difference, and the leadership from Zak and Andrea especially, has turned things around and made us the best team in the world. That’s something not many people ever get to say.&quot;Lando Norris now sits 22 points adrift of Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship front. He has six race weekends to try and topple his teammate's lead in the standings to win his maiden drivers' crown.