Watch: Oscar Piastri seemingly missing from McLaren's constructors' championship celebrations

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was seemingly missing as the Papaya team arrived on the podium to celebrate their constructors' championship victory after the Singapore Grand Prix. Lando Norris, who had already received the trophy for P3 in Singapore, was joined by the British team's team members for a celebration of the team's title.McLaren secured the 2025 constructors' championship at the Singapore GP on Sunday. Their dominance is evident by the fact that they are champions with six rounds of the season still to go.Not all members of the team were left too happy after the proceedings in Singapore, as championship leader Oscar Piastri was seemingly not present during the team's celebrations after the race.The McLaren team joined Lando Norris on the podium after George Russell and Max Verstappen got off it after the post-race celebrations. This included team principal Andrea Stella and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.However, Piastri was nowhere to be seen during these celebrations that were broadcast live on air.A possible reason for this absence could be the fact that Piastri had already got into the media pen by then, after not being around for the post-race interviews as he had finished P4.Safe to say that the Aussie driver was left extremely angry after his incident with Lando Norris on the first lap of the Singapore GP. The latter barged into the side of the 24-year-old around the first couple of corners as he made his way past, and into P3. Piastri complained to his team on the radio.McLaren did not make any team orders and let Norris keep his place, much Piastri's displeasure. In the end, Norris finished the race in P3 while Piastri finished fourth, meaning the former gained another three points on the latter in the drivers' title fight.Oscar Piastri &quot;proud&quot; of the McLaren team after securing 2025 constructors' titleOscar Piastri in the media pen post the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: GettySpeaking to the media after the race, Oscar Piastri shared that he was &quot;proud&quot; of the McLaren team as they secure their second consecutive constructors' title following the Singapore GP.The driver added that this was one of the two objectives he had in mind before the 2025 season started.&quot;I’m obviously very proud of the whole team. This is one of the two objectives we set out to achieve every year, so to achieve it with this many races to go is very, very impressive,&quot; said Piastri, via Formula1.com.When asked about his incident with Lando Norris, Piastri was reluctant to comment.&quot;I need to go and look at it. Obviously there was contact, which is never ideal, but I’ll go and have a look at the replays,&quot; he added.Piastri of course shared his displeasure for Norris' driving over the team radio during the race, claiming that the 25-year-old's move &quot;wasn’t very teamlike.&quot; He also lashed out at his team, questioning if they were okay with Norris &quot;barging him out of the way.&quot;