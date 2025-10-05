Watch: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have a moment after the F1 Singapore GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 05, 2025 17:12 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri shared a lighthearted moment after the Singapore Grand Prix as the drivers shook hands while celebrating the team's constructors' championship. The Briton finished the race in P3 after wheel-banging his teammate out of his way in turn 3 on lap 1 at the Marina Bay circuit.

Oscar Piastri was left frustrated after his P3 spot was taken from him by teammate Lando Norris on the race start, as the latter came in aggressively, making contact with both Piastri and Max Verstappen. The Aussie driver showcased his anger on the team radio, claiming Norris' move "wasn't very teamlike".

After the post-race celebrations, all members of the McLaren team joined Lando Norris to celebrate their constructors' title victory on the podium. But Piastri was notably missing from this celebration, which also included Zak Brown and Andrea Stella.

also-read-trending Trending

Piastri eventually joined the party when the Papaya team came together in front of their garage to celebrate both the constructors' title and Norris' podium. This is when the two drivers met each other for the first time after their incident and shared a handshake, a moment captured by Sky Sports' post-race coverage.

Piastri wasn't very happy with the McLaren team for not intervening as he felt Norris' first lap move on him was unfair. But Norris took the final spot on the podium in Singapore in the end, further reducing his deficit to his teammate in the drivers' championship by three points.

Piastri was reluctant to comment on the incident with Norris in his post-race interviews, simply saying that he would review the footage before making any further comments about it.

Lando Norris reflects on his lap 1 moves during the Singapore GP

Lando Norris in the post-race press conference after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Lando Norris in the post-race press conference after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris claimed that his "aggression" on lap 1 of the Singapore GP paid off as he was able to make up two spots in the first sequence of corners. He also added that he may not have gotten those positions during the whole race if he hadn't made the move stick in turn 3.

Speaking about the incident on lap 1 during the post-race press conference, Norris explained:

"It was very close, you know, so slippery because it was still damp in places and drying out. I think I just clipped the back of Max’s car, and that just gave me a little correction, but then that was it."
"So yeah, good in terms of getting two positions. If I didn’t get them there, I probably never would have got them, just because, like we saw, it was too difficult to overtake. So the aggression there and the forward thinking paid off," he added.
When asked if he was speaking about being aggressive against his teammate, Oscar Piastri, Norris said:

"Well, I hit Max, so it wasn’t aggressive on my teammate."

He then also claimed that he only collided with Piastri as a result of his moment with Verstappen, which also left him with a broken front wing. However, the 25-year-old explained that he barely felt any difference in his car as he continued for the rest of the race with the damage.

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

