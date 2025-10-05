Lewis Hamilton concedes defeat to rivals Red Bull and Mercedes as he accepts Ferrari's rear-end 'limitations'

Lewis Hamilton admitted Ferrari’s current pace leaves them behind Red Bull and Mercedes after finishing eighth at the Singapore Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion, still searching for his first podium of the year, conceded that the team must find more to close the gap to their rivals.Ferrari’s weekend in Singapore had gone wrong from the start. Hamilton could only qualify sixth, with teammate Charles Leclerc just behind in seventh. The poor grid spots left both cars stuck in traffic while McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes locked out the podium places.McLaren, the standout of 2025, has now claimed 12 race wins, while Red Bull has four, and Mercedes returned to form with their second win in Singapore. Hamilton, who moved from the Silver Arrows to the Scuderia this season, has struggled to perform at his usual level.When asked which tracks he was going to feel comfortable on, the 40-year-old responded:&quot;I don’t know. We’re currently limited with rear end compared to the guys that are clearly taking a step and improved their rear - Mercedes and Red Bull… I know we got Austin and Mexico, Qatar, Brazil… it’s all about how we extract in qualifying and if we can get the most out of the car. But at the moment we need to get 105% out the car to be able to compete with the guys ahead. So, that’s gonna be tough.&quot;The Singapore Grand Prix summed up Lewis Hamilton's frustrations. Ferrari fitted both SF-25s with mediums at the start, with Leclerc climbing to fifth while Hamilton ran seventh. Strategy put both back in the midfield, and late in the race, brake temperature problems cost Hamilton further time.The seven-time champion still fended off Fernando Alonso to cross seventh, but a five-second penalty for leaving the track dropped him to eighth.On a weekend where McLaren sealed the constructors’ championship, Mercedes consolidated their P2 spot with a win and a fifth-place finish. They now hold 325 points, ahead of Ferrari’s 298, with Red Bull closing fast on 290. Six races remain, and Lewis Hamilton’s hopes may hinge more on the remaining sprint events. He has already won in China and taken podiums in Miami’s sprint, but the SF-25 has rarely matched the top three teams across the full race distance.Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari can get better results if they can 'fix their qualifying'Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari at the Baku City Circuit. Source: GettyLewis Hamilton pointed to qualifying as Ferrari’s main weakness. The Briton admitted the team has struggled to extract the maximum from their car on Saturdays, which has left them with too much to recover in the races. He trails his teammate Charles Leclerc in both qualifying (12–6) and races (15–3).Speaking after the race, he said (via Express.co):&quot;In qualifying, I think we’re still not extracting the full potential of the car. We didn’t in the last race, and again this weekend. I think there was potential to have been third or fourth on the grid this weekend, if we had perfected, extracted the tyre performance and not queued at the end of the pit lane, for example. And in the race, we’re kind of on par pace-wise with at least a couple of cars ahead of us… So I think if we can get our qualifying fixed, which is very, very hard to do against these quick cars, then maybe we can get slightly better results.&quot;Hamilton has often recovered from poor grid slots on Sundays this year. In Miami, he climbed from 12th to 8th, Imola 12th to 4th, Belgium 16th to 7th, Monza 10th to 6th, and now Singapore 6th to 8th. All showcase strong racecraft, but the car is not quick enough in qualifying.With six races left, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari face the challenge of turning Saturdays into a strength.