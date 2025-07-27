Lewis Hamilton leaves Belgian GP with Ferrari positives amid underwhelming 2025 season

A challenging weekend at Spa-Francorchamps ended on an encouraging note for Lewis Hamilton. After starting from the pit lane, the seven-time F1 champion made a strong recovery to finish P7 in the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.

The first signs of damage control came before the race even officially began. Due to heavy rain, the formation lap was red-flagged, and the start was delayed by over an hour. Hamilton was one of four drivers - alongside Carlos Sainz, Kimi Antonelli, and Fernando Alonso - starting from the pit lane due to setup and power unit changes.

"Today's race was a really positive step forward. The strategy and pit stop were executed perfectly, and the overnight changes we made to the set-up really allowed me to get the most out of the car. I felt much more comfortable behind the wheel, and I’m pleased with how everything came together," he told Formula 1's official website.

Lewis Hamilton endured a bruising build-up to Sunday, spinning out in Sprint qualifying and losing a laptime to track limits during Saturday's Grand Prix Q1 session - both resulting in early exits and leaving him deep in the field.

But the main event saw a more confident Hamilton. On a drying circuit, he became the first driver to switch to slicks at the end of lap 11, opting for mediums in a strategic call that would define his race. Hamilton went past Carlos Sainz, Franco Colapinto at Les Combes, and Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly in the next two laps, as he surged into the top 10.

Pierre Gasly (10) leads Lewis Hamilton (44) during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. Source: Getty

By lap 20, he had climbed to P7, chasing his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc. But he credited his team for this comeback.

"Not the result that I want this weekend, and definitely a weekend to forget, but positives to take from the car today. Team did a great job as they always do throughout the weekend and they did a great job with the strategy, so big thanks to them," Hamilton added.

The sole pit stop - executed in just 2.2 seconds - was one of the fastest of the day. It was the one-stop strategy that propelled Hamilton 11 positions forward on one of F1's most punishing circuits.

Lewis Hamilton's Spa recovery reflects season-long trend of Sunday salvages

Lewis Hamilton in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. Source: Getty

The P7 finish at Spa might seem like a win after a pitlane start, but it also reflects a deeper trend in Lewis Hamilton's first season with Ferrari. After 13 races so far, the Briton is still without a podium and finds himself sixth in the standings, 30 points behind teammate Charles Leclerc, who already has five podiums this year.

Hamilton has rarely contended for a win or even led up front this season. But he has consistently gained ground in the races. At Imola, he climbed from 12th to fourth. In Miami, he finished eighth after starting 12th. In Bahrain, he gained multiple places again, from ninth to fifth, and went from seventh to fifth in Monaco.

His average starting position in 2025 stands at 8.1. Spa marked his first Q1 exit of the year - an unusually poor qualifying streak for a driver of his caliber. The No. 44 driver, however, looks forward.

"It’s been a challenging weekend overall. So to finish on a high note gives me real confidence heading into Budapest. I want to thank everyone back at Maranello for their continued hard work and for bringing this upgrade - I'm looking forward to building on this momentum in the second half of the season," Hamilton told Formula 1's official website.

Several new upgrades debuted on the No. 44 SF-25 at Spa, including a revised rear suspension and winglets to increase aerodynamic efficiency. A new rear corner layout is aimed at improving suspension structure, while a new lower-drag rear wing flap was introduced specifically to tackle Spa's high-speed corners.

For Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari, the Sunday fightbacks are promising, but the goal remains to fight on Saturdays too.

