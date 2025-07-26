  • home icon
  "Lewis Hamilton is talking about winning titles at Ferrari while he cant even keep it on track": Fans react to driver's horrible qualifying session

"Lewis Hamilton is talking about winning titles at Ferrari while he cant even keep it on track": Fans react to driver's horrible qualifying session

By Samyak Sharma
Published Jul 26, 2025 15:14 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Previews - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has been knocked out in the first part of qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix and will start the race from P16. Fans have shared their reaction to the Briton's disastrous outing at Spa, with many criticizing him for his errors.

Hamilton had been knocked out in SQ1 during qualifying for the Sprint race at the Belgian GP, and finished the 15-lap race in P15. The 7x world champion's weekend has gone worse, as he has again been knocked out in Q1 during qualifying for the main race.

Hamilton was safely through to Q2 after his final run in qualifying, but his lap time was deleted for a track limits violation on Turn 4. This infringement at Raidillon demoted the Ferrari man back to P16.

Fans on X have shared their reaction to Hamilton's disastrous performance at Spa, with many critical of the former Mercedes driver.

"Hamilton is talking about winning titles at Ferrari while he cant even keep it on track 😂," said one user.
"Lewis has been s**t this weekend man. Driver of his caliber shouldn't be making these silly errors," said another fan.
"Hamilton is Finished," said another user.
Here are some additional reactions to Hamilton missing out in Q1 in the Belgian GP qualifying:

"Life is different when you don’t have a Merc that is 1 second faster than all others for 7 years," said one user.
"Must’ve been a hair over if that, it looks like he’s on the line," claimed another fan.
"Supporting Lewis Hamilton since 2024 has been a social experiment," said another fan.
Hamilton's only win at Ferrari so far came at the Chinese GP Sprint race in Round 2 of the 2025 season. However, the 40-year-old was unable to deliver any such efforts at the Belgian GP sprint weekend, and now faces an uphill battle on Sunday starting from P16.

Lewis Hamilton's reacts after early Qualifying exit at the Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton at the Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at the Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton remarked that it was "unacceptable" for him to be out in the first parts of both qualifying sessions at the Belgian GP. The driver was knocked out in SQ1 on Friday and has now been knocked out in Q1 during qualifying for the main race as well.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the qualifying session, Hamilton reflected on his error during the session and claimed that he wished to apologize to his team.

"From my side, another mistake. So, I really gotta look into it and I gotta apologize to my team cause it's just unacceptable to be out in both Q1s. It's a very very poor performance from myself," said Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton's poor run at Ferrari has continued into Spa. Many fans had wondered if the driver had turned a corner after his much-improved performance at the British GP, but Hamilton is now enduring one of his worst weekends as a Ferrari driver in Belgium.

