Lando Norris denies claims of being “aggressive” on his teammate Oscar Piastri in Singapore

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was not aggressive with his teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. The British driver made a superb start off the line and made up a position from P5 heading into Turn 1.

The nine-time F1 race winner found himself battling alongside Piastri into Turn 3 and clipped the back of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. However in his bid to clatter into the back of the reigning four-time F1 world champion, the 25-year-old made contact with the Aussie, who was alongside him.

The clash caused front wing endplate damage to the MCL39 of the Brit but enabled him to move past Oscar Piastri. Although the championship leader was enraged on the team radio about the move, the Woking-based outfit did not ask its drivers to reverse positions.

During the post-race press conference, Lando Norris was asked if he was aggressive with his teammate Oscar Piastri while making the overtake, to which he replied:

"Well, I hit Max, so it wasn’t aggressive on my teammate."

When he was asked if he lent into Piastri to avoid crashing into Verstappen, he added:

"Yep,"

Lando Norris's P3 finish help him close the lead to Oscar Piastri in the driver's standings and claim his third successive podium in Singapore.

Lando Norris analyzes his clash with Oscar Piastri in Singapore

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he believed that any driver in his position would have the same thing as he claimed he was not at fault for his collision with Oscar Piastri.

In the press conference, the Glastonbury-born native reflected on the same and said:

"I might look at it and think there’s something else I could have done or done better. Anyone on the grid would have done exactly the same thing as I did. So I think if you fault me for just going on the inside and putting my car on the inside of a big gap, then, yeah, I think you shouldn’t be in Formula 1. Of course, I misjudged a little bit how close I was to Max, but that’s racing.

"Nothing happened otherwise, and I’m sure I still would have ended up ahead of Oscar anyway because I was on the inside and he would have had the dirty side of the track on the outside. I need to look at things and see if there was something I could have done better. The last thing I want is to make contact with my teammate, especially because all I get is questions from you guys."

Lando Norris now finds himself 22 points behind Oscar Piastri with six races and three Sprints remaining in the 2025 season.

