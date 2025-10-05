Fernando Alonso launches into an expletives laden tirade against Lewis Hamilton driving the last few laps of Singapore GP without brakes

During the Singapore GP, Lewis Hamilton lost his front brakes and finished the race mere tenths ahead of Fernando Alonso in P7. However, seeing the Briton often taking his Ferrari off the track to maintain track position, Alonso's radio burst up into a fury of expletives, sharing his frustration with Hamilton being able to retain the seventh place at the chequered flag.

Alonso started the Singapore GP down in 10th, four spots behind Hamilton when the lights went out. But the Spaniard had decent pace during the 62-lap race, and despite losing time due to a slow pit stop on his only venture into the pitlane, he made his strategy pay dividends and moved up the order to P8.

However, more was on the table for Alonso as Hamilton's brakes faded away during the race. This opened up the opportunity of claiming a seventh-place result and salvaging a solid result from the weekend.

Though he caught up tens of seconds in the final few laps, Hamilton edged him out for P7. But, with the Brit going off the track multiple times and driving with close to no brakes, Alonso erupted and shared an anger-charged radio message after crossing the finishing line:

"Oh, f**king hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot f**king believe it, I cannot f**king believe it. I mean, I cannot f**king believe it. I cannot f**king believe it. Is it safe to drive with no brakes?"

"Yeah, but this should be f**king P7. I mean, you cannot drive. Yeah, it may well be. Like if you are alone on track. Yeah, I mean, no respect the red flag yesterday, today, free track for them. I mean, maybe too much."

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned by the stewards for his track limit excursions. Thereby, if the Ferrari driver is penalized for such incidents, Fernando Alonso stands to benefit from it and move up the classification ladder.

Fernando Alonso takes a shot at the FIA for letting Lewis Hamilton get away with incidents

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ahead of the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty

Over the years, the topic of British bias within F1 has often been a talking point within the paddock. Moreover, Alonso also shared his views on the possible issue a few years ago.

So, with Hamilton having multiple track limit warnings in the tail end of the Grand Prix, Alonso wants the FIA not to let Lewis Hamilton off the leash easily, as he told DAZN:

"We all have to stick to the track, with or without brakes. He always gets more leniency, hopefully today it’s a bit less."

If Lewis Hamilton incurs a five-second penalty for his track limit offences, then he would drop down to P8 as the next car down the road finished over 13 seconds behind.

