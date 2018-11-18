F1 Teams with the Most Constructors' World Championship Titles

Mercedes made it five constructors championships in a row with Lewis Hamilton's win in Brazil last week, a record only bettered by Ferrari during Michael Schumacher's time at the team in the late 90's and early 2000's. There have been 15 different teams that have won the esteemed constructor's trophy since the award's inception in 1958 when Sir Stirling Moss and Tony Brooks piloted the team to their only championship. The driver's championship gets more a spotlight in the media and by the fans, but this is the competition which the teams care about the most, as it's the one which defines how much prize money the various outfits are awarded at the season'. Which teams have the most overall titles, though?

The leader may be obvious but the rest of the top 5 produces some real surprises!

#5 Mercedes - 5

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been unstoppable in the new hybrid era

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes is a combination that now strikes fear into their opponents and after winning five constructors titles in a row in the past five seasons, you'd be a fool to rule out them extending that run in 2019 and equalling Ferrari's consecutive record. 5 puts them ahead of Red Bull (4), Brabham (2) and Renault (2), amongst others, a magnificent achievement for a team that only re-entered the sport in 2010.

Had the constructor's championship been around during the 1950's (it was introduced for 1958), then they would've had two more from Juan Manuel Fangio's time at the team. That two extra would put them level with the next highest on the list.

Despite taking over a championship winning outfit (Brawn) for their re-entry into the sport, before 2014, the team were firmly in the midfield, with just 4 wins to their name, 3 of those coming in 2013. The biggest shakeup of regulations in generations provided the Brackley outfit with an opportunity to climb the grid - just like Red Bull did a few years earlier - and the Silver Arrows have been the team to beat ever since, something no team have managed yet. Nico Rosberg also deserves a mention in here, as he was with the team from 2010 to 2016, where he finally realised his dream of becoming a world champion, and aided the team in 3 of their successful constructors championship wins.

