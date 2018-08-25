F1: Three reasons why the sport will miss Fernando Alonso

Karthik Chandramouli 25 Aug 2018

Alonso announced that he will be leaving F1 at the end of the season

Fernando Alonso is the best driver on the grid in the eyes of many people belonging to the paddock. And even though it was widely expected that he would be moving away from the sport come next season, his decision has sent shock-waves across the motoring world.

The Spanish matador will not only be leaving F1 as a Double World Champion but also as one who could have had added more number of titles if the stars had aligned for him.

On the bright side, however, he is now on the cusp of completing the Triple Crown, which is achieved when a driver is victorious at Monte Carlo, the 24 Hour Le Mans endurance marathon and the Indy 500.

With McLaren nowhere near their absolute best and Alonso growing possibly tired of having to drag his team out of a never-ending slide in and week out, maybe the timing of his decision is impeccable much like many of his silky smooth passes.

Here are three reasons why the sport will miss the classy Spaniard:

#1 Outperform the machinery at hand: An Alonso special

Alonso has been a master at extracting maximum performance from the cars given to him

Alonso is the master of extracting more than the maximum performance from the machinery available at his disposal.

His second stint at McLaren has seen the Woking outfit fall from grace and become a laughing stock due to its inability to provide a decent package for its drivers. Alonso has quite literally driven the wheels off the worthless piece of machinery and finish in points scoring positions, which it seldom deserved.

Even when he was at Ferrari, the Red Bulls were the quicker cars, but Alonso courtesy his lightning-quick getaways and his relentless pursuits would end up beating them more often than not.

