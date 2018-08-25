Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: Three reasons why the sport will miss Fernando Alonso

Karthik Chandramouli
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
210   //    25 Aug 2018, 00:28 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice
Alonso announced that he will be leaving F1 at the end of the season

Fernando Alonso is the best driver on the grid in the eyes of many people belonging to the paddock. And even though it was widely expected that he would be moving away from the sport come next season, his decision has sent shock-waves across the motoring world.

The Spanish matador will not only be leaving F1 as a Double World Champion but also as one who could have had added more number of titles if the stars had aligned for him.

On the bright side, however, he is now on the cusp of completing the Triple Crown, which is achieved when a driver is victorious at Monte Carlo, the 24 Hour Le Mans endurance marathon and the Indy 500.

With McLaren nowhere near their absolute best and Alonso growing possibly tired of having to drag his team out of a never-ending slide in and week out, maybe the timing of his decision is impeccable much like many of his silky smooth passes.

Here are three reasons why the sport will miss the classy Spaniard:

#1 Outperform the machinery at hand: An Alonso special

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil
Alonso has been a master at extracting maximum performance from the cars given to him

Alonso is the master of extracting more than the maximum performance from the machinery available at his disposal.

His second stint at McLaren has seen the Woking outfit fall from grace and become a laughing stock due to its inability to provide a decent package for its drivers. Alonso has quite literally driven the wheels off the worthless piece of machinery and finish in points scoring positions, which it seldom deserved.

Even when he was at Ferrari, the Red Bulls were the quicker cars, but Alonso courtesy his lightning-quick getaways and his relentless pursuits would end up beating them more often than not.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2018 Mclaren-Renault F1 Scuderia Ferrari Fernando Alonso Michael Schumacher Top 20 Greatest F1 Racers F1 Drivers 2018
Karthik Chandramouli
CONTRIBUTOR
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
'Fernando FAN-TAS-TICAA': A GOAT talent gone to waste in F1
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Possible Alonso Replacements at Mclaren
RELATED STORY
F1: Alonso has another problem with Formula 1
RELATED STORY
F1: The King of Spa, Best of Kimi Raikkonen in the...
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: 5 current Drivers who may not be part of F1 in 2019
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 Potential team mates for Carlos Sainz at McLaren
RELATED STORY
F1 Drivers with the most podiums without a World...
RELATED STORY
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: 5 Best GPs including the greatest...
RELATED STORY
F1 Drivers who have achieved the most number of Grand...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us