F1: Top 10 One-Off Podium

Every Formula One driver isn't a Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton or Vettel but everyone's dream is a podium finish. Remember Kamui chant? or the controversial United States 2005 Grand Prix when Jordan's Tiago finished at podium?. We mostly remember only the greats who end their career with a good number of podium finishes in their baggage.

The unexpected podium finish from a driver is a shocking surprise to us, but they are extra special to the drivers! It is time to look back a few drivers' special moments, who became nothing less than the other greats when they won their one-off podium finish. A top three finish is always cherished, when these drivers have managed only one of those it is extra special indeed.

Here is the top 10 one-off podium:

#10 Gianni Morbidelli

Gianni Morbidelli (right-most) celebrating his one-off podium finish

"When I saw on the board the position number three, it was incredible for me"

were the words from the Backmarker Footwork's Morbidelli after getting to his one and only podium finish. The Italian started the race at 13th and ended up at 3rd going through a lot of chaotic incidents, 14 drivers retired off track during the course of the race.

While Damon Hill finished the race where he started from, at the pole and Olivier Panis finished second after starting the race at the twelfth position. This podium finish also happens to be the one-off podium for Backmarker Footwork as well.

Gianni Morbidelli who is right now competing in TCR International Series at the age of 50, has participated in 70 Formula One Grands Prix with a total of 8.5 championship points. His racing records are vast throughout the motorsport, he has competed in International Formula 3000, British Touring Car Championship, European Car Touring Championship, European Super Production Championship, World Touring Car Championship, International Superstars Series, V8 Supercar Series, FIA World RallyCross Championships, World Touring Car Cup and TCR International Series.

