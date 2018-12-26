F1: Top 5 radio messages of the season

Sarthak Sharma
26 Dec 2018

Sebastian Vettel provided some funny moments

The F1 season has drawn to a close and after the usual ups and downs in the season, Lewis Hamilton once again emerged victorious in the driver’s championship and Mercedes too had the constructor’s championship sewn up with time to spare.

As avid watchers of F1 on television might have noticed along with the current ownership of the Liberty Team, more pit to driver communication is being broadcast to viewers around the world, to give everyone an idea of what actually happens within the team in the heat of the moment - leading to some hilarious moments and some not-so-happy moments as well.

Let us have a look at the top 5 sound bites of the 2018 F1 season. The list includes some regular faces and some entirely new entries:

#5 Kimi Raikkonen – US Grand Prix (Race)

The Iceman has been with Ferrari for four seasons now in his second tenure at the team since 2014.

However, after 113 starts, he was yet to win a race for the Italian team since rejoining. Known for his unique and short radio messages to the pit wall, even Kimi got more than a few words out when he won the US GP of 2018.

On crossing the line, he was congratulated by his race engineer in multiple languages with a whole lot of enthusiasm to which he simply replied, ”Finally, Thanks guys.” A lot of emotion on display for the achievement at hand by the Iceman by his own standards.

The win was well deserved too for Kimi, who has had to wait so long for a race victory. It does still remain to be seen if he can keep up his high standards in a Sauber next season, however. He always will be the Internet darling though, without a doubt.

