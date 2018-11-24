F1: Top Five races of Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari

Dev Tyagi

The Iceman has been in great form in 2018 for Ferrari

There's never a dull moment with Kimi Raikkonen around, isn' it?

Fast in a Grand Prix car, quiet off it, enigmatic everywhere, the man of few words is someone who has to his credit some fine achievements at the top echelons of Motor-racing.

Among the fastest drivers on the grid, Raikkonen, now approaching 40, has proven that age is but a number. He's also shown by virtue of his amazing Monza drive and that great win at the USA that for as long as you focus and remain passionate about your craft, top honours aren't beyond you.

He may not have added another world championship to his tally. But to this day, Raikkonen remains Ferrari's last world champion. It also seems that his reality might not change any time soon unless Sebastian Vettel launches a mighty assault on Hamilton, the next year.

While the 2018 F1 season was eventually about Lewis Hamilton clinching yet another title, it was also, in parts, about Raikkonen discovering a delightful second wind of his career.

Now, slated to enter in his final-ever race for the Scuderia, a team with which he reigned supreme in 2007, the mind rewinds back to some fine moments where Raikkonen and Ferrari proved to be a house on fire.

So which have been the Top Five races for Kimi Raikkonen in Ferrari.

#5 Belgian Grand Prix 2009

The 2009 Belgian Grand Prix was a special race for Raikkonen in more ways than one

There's always been something special regarding Raikkonen racing at Spa-Francorchamps. In 2009, Spa was the scene of his last win for Ferrari, before Kimi dropped out of F1.

But the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix was a special race for Raikkonen in more ways than one.

For starters, the race was indicative of the mechanical superiority as brought in by the use of KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System), a concept no longer applicable and in running where F1 stands today.

Secondly, Raikkonen's win didn't always seem certain given the way Force India's Giancarlo Fisichella and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton asserted their authority back then in the race.

In the dying moments of the Belgian Grand Prix, Raikkonen made first a stunning pass over Hamilton around the famous Eau Rouge corner and would later pass the Force India of 'Fisi' for a solid move on the main straights.

A popular race back then, Spa would once again fashion a typical icy-cool Kimi win in those glory days of the V8s and their blazing sounds, something the sport dearly misses today.

