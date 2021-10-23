F1 US GP 2021 qualifying schedule today: Why it is a must-watch

The F1 US GP kicked off to an interesting start with both F1 title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen almost clashing against each other during FP2. The two teams seem to be on an even keel this time around, with both Red Bull and Mercedes showing similar pace around the track.

While it was Valtteri Bottas for Mercedes that topped the charts in FP1, it was Sergio Perez who did the same for Red Bull in FP2. With track temps soaring and the tires arguably on the softer side, we could be in for a far more interesting qualifying session at COTA.

When and where to watch F1 US GP 2021 qualifying today?

F1 is making a return to the United States after its 2019 edition. Here's what you need to know about the F1 qualifying session.

Saturday 23rd October 2021 (US)

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CT / 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Channel: ESPNews

Sunday 24th October 2021 (India)

Qualifying: 02:25 - 03:25 IST

Channel: Star Sports Select 2/Hotstar

Why you should not miss it!

The 2021 US Grand Prix's qualifying session will be pivotal in determining the direction the title fight takes with just five races left. With multiple storylines developing into the session, it promises to be the one that keeps F1 fans on the edges of their seats.

1) Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton - Who holds the edge?

Mercedes has been the better package in recent races, but what was evident during Free Practice sessions was the fact that Red Bull was not too far off the pace of Mercedes. It could all come down to the last few seconds of the session that would determine who takes pole position in the race.

2) Sergio Perez's qualifying would be under scrutiny

If there is any race where Red Bull hopes Sergio Perez is on the pace of Max, then it has to be this one. With Bottas set to drop places because of an engine change, Perez cannot afford to start the race behind McLaren and Ferraris, as has become the norm recently.

3) The battle for the best of the rest

McLaren and Ferrari have been neck-to-neck this weekend. Ferrari had the pace in FP1 while McLaren came back in FP2. It seems it might just come down to driver ability this weekend with not much to separate the two cars in terms of pace.

4) Haas F1's home race

Haas hasn't made much of an effort to gain support and following in the US. In F1, any kind of support has a direct correlation with money. Haas, while calling the biggest economy in the world its home, has not made much of an effort to win over the crowd in America.

Bringing an underdeveloped car to the race is not the best way to increase support, but the team would be looking to repeat the Q2 performance from the last race.

Will they? Let's wait and watch.

