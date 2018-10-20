F1 US Grand Prix: 4 Qualifying Predictions

F1 Grand Prix of USA - Practice

This weekend is the 18th round of the 2018 Formula One championship as the circuit travels to the 'land of opportunity' for the US Grand Prix.

It is the 7th edition of the US Grand Prix taking place at the Circuit of the Americas since the track was introduced to the F1 calendar in 2012.

Lewis Hamilton won the opening race against Red Bull's, back then, Sebastian Vettel, which would be the Briton's final victory at McLaren before leaving the team at the end of that season.

Now six years on both names are battling it out once more for the world championship and it could all be wrapped up come to the end of this weekend.

Hamilton is just a whisker away from sealing his fifth world championship.

If Hamilton wins the race on Sunday and Vettel finishes third or below then the 33-year-old will become only the third driver to reach five world championships, after Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher.

But Hamilton knows there is still a task to be completed and achieved while many expect him to end this year's championship before the next race in Mexico.

Friday's practise sessions have come to an end which included very wet conditions in FP2.

Take a look at our 4 qualifying predictions for the US Grand Prix...

#4 Top 3 start for Verstappen?

Verstappen is on fine form

Max Verstappen is one of the few drivers in good form right now especially in the second half of this year's championship.

The Dutchman has been outqualifying and outracing his colleague Daniel Ricciardo over the last few races and has been up there competing with Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Verstappen will, of course, be Red Bull's number one man come to the start of the 2019 championship when it begins in March in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Friday's practise was a solid performance from the 21-year-old by consistently finishing in third place in both sessions.

Again, Verstappen proved to be faster than Ricciardo.

A top three finish for the talented young driver?

