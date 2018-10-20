F1, US Grand Prix: Qualifying Predictions

F1 Grand Prix of USA - Practice

The United States Grand Prix weekend has commenced, and if last year’s driver introductions are anything to go by, the event is likely to be a star-studded fan-pleaser.

All eyes remain set at the top as the race might prove to be a championship decider if Lewis Hamilton scores his fifth consecutive win and Sebastian Vettel finishes third or lower. With a gap of 67 points separating the duo, the title hopes for Ferrari seem to be fading fast and Austin might turn out to be the final nail in the coffin.

Mathematically, it is possible for the red team to secure the championship but the odds are stacked against them. Reliability issues for Mercedes is a rarity, not the norm; and history shows that Lewis has a knack of playing it safe on the track by not getting involved in risky manoeuvres if the drivers’ title is on the line.

To make matters worse, a three-place grid penalty has been awarded to Sebastian for not slowing down sufficiently during the red flag period.

To make matters more interesting, the battle for the best of the rest is on for not just the drivers but also the constructors. Eight points are required for Haas to catch up to Renault and their respective drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg, are tied on 53 points along with Force India’s Sergio Perez for the seventh-place spot on the drivers’ standings.

The US Grand Prix might or might not be where the winner for the 2018 season is announced, but it will surely provide for adequate entertainment either way. Here are our qualifying predictions for the race in Austin:

#5 Tight intra-team battle for Sauber

F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Previews

Charles Leclerc has qualified higher on the grid than teammate, Marcus Ericsson since the Chinese Grand Prix, with the exception of Hungary. Now that the Swedish driver finds himself without a seat in Formula One for the next season, he might be able to perform better without the pressure on his back.

Although, there also remains a possibility that he would be eager to showcase his capabilities to the other teams still hiring. His teammate, meanwhile, is headed to Ferrari for the upcoming season and would be eyeing any opportunity coming his way to make a name for himself before donning the red overalls.

A straight fight between the 21-year-old still in his first season in Formula One and the other Sauber driver with almost five seasons under his belt could prove to be an enthralling watch.

