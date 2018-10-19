×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Hamilton fastest in wet 1st practice at US Grand Prix

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    19 Oct 2018, 23:27 IST
AP Image

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest lap in Friday's rain-soaked first practice for the U.S. Grand Prix as he chases a fifth career championship this weekend.

Hamilton's quickest lap at the Circuit of the Americas was 1 minute, 47.502 seconds. Teammate Valtteri Bottas was 1.3 seconds behind.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who must win Sunday or finish within seven points of Hamilton to extend the championship to next week in Mexico City, was fifth in the morning session.

Wet weather is likely to impact the rest of practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday's race with rain expected through Saturday. The forecast calls for a dry race Sunday.

The slippery conditions caused plenty of early-session spinouts. Vettel ran through the circuit's hairpin turn and Sauber's Charles Leclerc spun into the grass. Leclerc's tires dragged gravel onto the track when he returned, forcing the session to be halted for several minutes for cleanup.

Associated Press
NEWS
Hamilton fastest in practice for Japanese Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the US Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Who will win in wet weather...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton fastest in 2nd practice for Russian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 US Grand Prix: 5 most memorable moments from the...
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for Qualifying
RELATED STORY
Hamilton speedy last lap grabs pole at British Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1: US Grand Prix 2018; Telecast details, Time, Weather...
RELATED STORY
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: 5 reasons why Lewis Hamilton won...
RELATED STORY
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton chases history at US Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us