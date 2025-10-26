  • home icon
  • Lando Norris trolls Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc when questioned about "LiCo" during the F1 Mexico GP

Lando Norris trolls Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc when questioned about "LiCo" during the F1 Mexico GP

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Oct 26, 2025 01:03 GMT
Lando Norris of McLaren, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari at the F1 Grand Prix Of Mexico City 2025 Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lando Norris took a dig at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as questions regarding Lift and Coast surfaced following the 2025 Mexico GP qualifying at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Joking about the LiCo, Norris stated how the Ferrari drivers are experts at it.

In the post-qualifying press conference of the Mexico GP, the three drivers were asked how worried they were about the possible use of Lift and Coast on Sunday. Responding to it, Norris, who was one of three drivers, along with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, joked:

"Ask these guys. They're pros at it. These guys, they do it every race. You always have to do it, [but] never as much as these guys."
Leclerc, responding to Norris' answer, said:

"Let's say, I think we're ready."
Notably, the talks about Lift and Coast emerged after Leclerc had to perform the maneuver multiple times in the last few races, especially during the 2025 Singapore GP. In the said race, Leclerc had to perform Lift and Coast repeatedly to reduce fuel consumption and brake temperature, and increase energy generation.

As Leclerc and Hamilton start from P2 and P3, respectively. It might be the case that the Ferrari drivers might use Lift and Coast yet again on Sunday. Ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton, Lando Norris will start as he grabbed the pole position with a stellar final flying lap.

Lando Norris let his feelings known after grabbing Mexico GP pole

Lando Norris shared his thoughts after he managed to put 1:15.586 on the timesheet. Thanks to his brilliant time, he was 0.262 seconds faster than Charles Leclerc and 0.352 seconds faster than Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 at the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Qualifying - Source: Getty
"I mean, I'm happy to be back on pole," Norris told the media in the post-qualifying interview. "it has actually been quite a long time. It was one of those laps you don't know what's happening, I knew it was decent but when I crossed the line I was pleasantly surprised. I've had some good races here in the past, so I'll focus on what I can control." (Via Sky Sports)

While Norris ended up on pole, his competitors, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, will start from far back, in P5 and P8, respectively. This will not only be a tremendous boost for him in the race, but also will act as an impetus in his quest for the world championship.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
