Lando Norris gets booed by the fans after the F1 Mexican GP qualifying

Lando Norris took the pole position at the 2025 Mexican GP qualifying, dominantly beating all his title contenders to it. Neither Max Verstappen nor Oscar Piastri was in the same league as the Briton. However, the McLaren star was booed after his Mexican GP qualifying by the fans.

Lando Norris came into the Mexican GP weekend after cutting Oscar Piastri's lead down to just 14 points after last weekend's US GP. Home hero Pato O'Ward stepped into the MCL39 for the FP1 session at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the rookie session and replaced Norris.

The Briton stepped into the car in FP2 and seemed to be at a disadvantage to Max Verstappen in the qualifying simulations, finishing the session in P4 while the Dutchman topped it. However, the McLarens had the best long run pace while Verstappen struggled on the medium tires long run.

Hours before the qualifying, Norris topped the timing sheets in the FP3 session, and followed it up with a dominant performance in all three qualifying sessions. While championship leader Oscar Piastri barely made it into Q3 and only qualified P8, the Briton took the pole position by nearly three-tenths margin over Charles Leclerc in P2.

During the post-race interviews with James Hinchcliffe, while Lewis Hamilton, who qualified P3, was cheered upon by the fans at the circuit, Lando Norris was booed by them. When the McLaren driver went up to receive his pole position trophy, the fans booed the Briton from the start-finish grandstands.

While Norris qualified in pole position, his championship rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri only managed a qualifying position of P5 and P8, respectively. The two Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, completed the Top 3 and will be hunting Norris into Turn 1 following the long run down the start-finish straight.

“I don't have anything to lose, he does”: Lewis Hamilton on racing Lando Norris into Turn 1 at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton will start the Mexican GP in P3 behind Lando Norris and will get a slipstream into Turn 1 off the race start. Lewis Hamilton was questioned about getting the tow from Norris and then making a move into Turn 1 on the first lap, to which he replied,

“I definitely want to be racey! I don't have anything to lose, he (Norris) does. We (Hamilton and Leclerc) will be quite aggressive, I'm sure and hopefully fast enough to put up a good fight.”

When Lando was questioned about the run down to Turn 1 and his plan for it, he said,

“That's [for] tonight with my engineers and the team around me to review things and see what's best… It's a long run. I don't know what our straight line speed is like compared to the Ferrari. In general, I think we've been a touch down so we'll wait and see.”

The run down to Turn 1 is massive at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, providing good racing action into the first corner.

