Watch: Radio silence from Oscar Piastri after getting dominated by Lando Norris in the F1 Mexican GP qualifying

F1 Championship leader Oscar Piastri qualified P8 at the 2025 Mexican GP as his teammate and title contender Lando Norris dominated the qualifying session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. There was radio silence from the Australian on the in-lap after the subpar qualifying effort.McLaren star Oscar Piastri has had a drop in form in the last few races, as he's failed to outscore Norris since the Italian GP. At the US GP, the Australian failed to qualify inside the Top 10 and was held at bay by Lewis Hamilton throughout the entirety of the race.Coming into the Mexico GP, Piastri had somewhat of an advantage as Lando Norris missed Q1 for Pato O'Ward as part of the rookie driver session. While Norris seemed a bit off pace from Max Verstappen during his sole practice session on Friday, the Briton topped the FP3 session, followed by a dominant qualifying session.Oscar Piastri didn't have pace throughout the qualifying session and struggled with the MCL39. The Australian was in the drop zone in the final moments of Q2 and just made it to Q3 by 0.071 seconds. In Q3, Piastri had no response to Norris' pace and only managed a lap time good enough for P8.During the in-lap, the race engineer informed the Australian about his qualifying and the starting position for Sunday's race, as well as instructions to kill the engine. There was no response from Oscar Piastri as he unplugged the radio communication and jumped out of the car.Lando Norris was comfortably the fastest driver in all three qualifying sessions. Although Charles Leclerc took the provisional pole after the first runs in, Norris responded with a lap time nearly three tenths faster than the Monegasque in the final run.“A frustrating session”: Oscar Piastri reacts to subpar qualifying session at the Mexican GPOscar Piastri trailed Lando Norris by over half a second in all the practice sessions at the Mexico GP, and the same was the case for the qualifying session. While Norris took the pole position with a lap time of 1:15.586, the Australian was nearly six tenths away.Reflecting on the qualifying session and detailing the frustrations, Piastri said, (via F1TV)“Yeah it was tough. I felt like some of my laps, when it counted, were not bad but, um yeah, just not the lap time I'm expecting. Some things we need to try and understand but obviously a frustrating session.”Piastri will start the race in P7 as Carlos Sainz is carrying a penalty from the US GP for causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli, which rendered the Williams driver over a five-spot grid drop.