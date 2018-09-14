Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: Vettel brushes the wall at Singapore, costs Ferrari valuable laps in FP2

Shahid Salman
ANALYST
News
127   //    14 Sep 2018, 19:50 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Practice
F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - FP2

Sebastian Vettel brushed the wall just before the penultimate corner during a flying lap which could have potentially matched the fastest lap of the session set by his teammate Kimi Raikkonen's in the second free practice of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Vettel was on a set of the Hypersoft and was just 0.0031 seconds slower than Raikkonen in the second sector, after the contact, he pitted this Ferrari without completing the flying lap.


Vettel was out of the cockpit while the Ferrari mechanics were working on the damaged car. The German missed out on the precious laps around the Marina Bay street circuit during the session.

Vettel has been under severe criticism for his mistakes during the course of the season which has cost the German valuable points in the driver standings with just seven more races to go.

Qualifying is critical in Singapore and Vettel needs to put his car on the front row of the grid to try and win under the lights at Marina Bay on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Singapore GP Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel
Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Motorsport journalist with the experience behind the wheels | Winner Raid the Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and National Rallies | Formula1 Fanatic
