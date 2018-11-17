F1: "Vettel has unfinished business with us," say Ferrari — Threat or a statement?

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel, the German who has tasted the Formula One Drivers' Championship Four times with Red Bull Racing but has been unable to capture the title for the fifth time with Scuderia Ferrari. For the last two years, the German came 'this' close to capture the title but choked at the end. Even this year the German crossed the newly crowned drivers' champion Lewis Hamilton on the points table but could not contain the lead and at the end grabbed the loss out of the jaws of victory.

Ferrari's Chief Jock Clear believes that Sebastian Vettel has an 'unfinished' business with the reds as he had missed another chance of winning the title. Previously it was believed that Ferrari is ready to use the termination clause on the German but in the recent interview given Ferrari's chief gave a quite ambiguous statement regarding Sebastian Vettel. He said:

The fact is drivers of his calibre relish the pressure, That’s again what I think, the top athletes pit themselves against the best and the pressure is the pressure. That’s part of the job. I think he has enjoyed the season. There have been highs and lows. I think he said recently that losing the championship in 2009 he found more frustrating. I think on the whole, he has come to this battle willing to take risks, willing to give it his all and we’re part of that. We’ve all done our part this year to the ups and downs. I think from Seb’s point of view it just gives him more strength to come back next year and say ‘this is unfinished business’.

Jock Clear

We can see that Ferrari's management is disappointed due to another missed chance of winning the title and the words does seem quite clear but still, there is quite an ambiguity in it as it has raised more questions like what if he fails again in 2019 then? If this 'unfinished business' remains unfinished then is there a new driver lined up to finish this business?

On a personal level, I think this is a serious 'threat' to Vettel's contract which is supposed to end in 2020 and they are quite willing to use their termination clause on Vettel if he is unable to capture the title next year again because there is a long gap now since ferrari has won any title and they are really willing to go any extent to capture it. If they can raise a small rim issue of Mercedes into something huge, then they can do anything to grab the title. Till then let's wait and watch.