Hamilton and Raikkonen

On Sunday, Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix to take over the lead of the driver's championship and is now 14 points clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished runner-up to Hamilton to claim a second consecutive podium in a row while Kimi Raikkonen wrapped up the top three by of course finishing in third place.

Formula 1 fans know, the tradition is moments after a race reaches the chequered flag is to celebrate the top three finishers on the podium to the crowd.

And then a press conference will take place for the podium finishers.

A journalist asked Hamilton who he used to drive as on the F1 video game.

The quadruple world champion responded: "I was actually just sitting here thinking and I don't know if Kimi (Raikkonen) knows but I remember growing up wanting to be in Formula 1 and obviously I was at McLaren since I was 13 and I used to play F1 on the Playstation all the time and I was always Kimi!"

Raikkonen smiled in response, no hugs, high fives or fist pumps just a typical quiet Kimi response but it was a rather nice moment for the 38-year-old.

The Mercedes driver then shared that he would always pick Raikkonen when about to race on an F1 video game.

Hamilton then added: "Which is kind of crazy. I wasn't ever Montoya, I was always Kimi in his car.

"I always wanted to race against him so it's just crazy how life works and how you get the opportunity to work with some of these legends and I don't know if they realise the respect that the younger generation will have for them but maybe you do, maybe you don't."

Hamilton's first ever season in F1 saw the Briton miss out on winning on his debut year to Raikkonen in 2007 - at the final race of the calendar which was the Brazilian Grand Prix.

